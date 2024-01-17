Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Android flagships compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is here, but how does it compare to the competition? We’re putting it up against Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro phone.

In the Android world, you have a plethora of options when it comes to flagships in the standard phone form factor, and that’s before even getting into the world of foldable and the like.

A couple of the top players are Samsung and Google. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has been out for several months now, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is just coming onto the scene. These are the key differences.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is cheaper

Ever since Google introduced a Pro model of its Pixel range of phones, it has deftly undercut the price of flagship rivals. This remains the case now, with the Pixel 8 Pro costing £999/$999, and available at many retailers at a cheaper price now it’s been out for some time. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost you a chunk more at a starting price of £1,249. So, if you don’t want to spend more than a grand on a new phone then you’ve only got one option in this comparison.

Samsung has matched Google’s 5x optical zoom

Interestingly, Samsung has opted to seemingly reduce its zoom capabilities with the new S24 Ultra, moving down from 10x optical zoom to 5x. But, not all is as it seems. Samsung’s new 5x optical zoom features on a much larger sensor than the previous 10x optical zoom lens, meaning the overall image quality should be enhanced. The full combination is 12MP Ultra-Wide, 200 MP Wide, 50MP Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom), and 10MP Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom).

On Google’s side of things, it is a triple camera setup on the rear in the form of a 50MP Main, 48MP Ultra-Wide and 48MP (5x Optical Zoom). In our reviews of the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung’s previous flagship, the S23 Ultra, we were hugely impressed by the camera offerings, so are looking forward to putting the new Samsung through its paces to see if it can move clear of the Pixel.

Google Tensor G3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

In 2024, Samsung is once again returning to an Exynos and Snapdragon split for some regions. But, in the UK, you can guarantee you get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy by picking up the S24 Ultra model. For the Pixel 8 Pro, you get Google’s Tensor G3 chip.

Both of these chips are big on AI and we’ll delve into that in the next section but, for raw specs, both chips are built on a 4nm process. But, the Samsung does have the upper hand on processor speed as well as offering impressive gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Samsung has added Galaxy AI to take on Google’s software

The launch of the Pixel 8 Pro saw Google touting intriguing new AI-powered features like Video Object Eraser, a way to remove unwanted figures from your videos. This built upon the already excellent Magic Eraser which does the same for photos. There is also Best Take that lets you take multiple photos and have your phone generate the “Best Take” by melding them together, prioritising the very best smiles you and your mates can muster. And, there’s, of course, Google Assistant on board too.

With the Galaxy S24 range, Samsung has launched its new Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI includes features like Chat Assist for helping you craft messages, there’s a real-world translation in phone calls as well as the ability to summarise voice recordings using Samsung Notes. Another big new feature is Circle to Search with Google, letting you long-press on the home button and highlight something with your S Pen to search in Google.