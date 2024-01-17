Samsung has unveiled its latest range of S Series smartphones for 2024, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

One of the key upgrades this year is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy – a custom version of Qualcomm’s newest flagship chipset specially optimised for Samsung Galaxy phones.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, including what it is and which phones will come with it.

What is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is a version of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – that is optimised for Samsung Galaxy phones and can be found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Qualcomm claims that the chipset delivers a number of performance improvements, including a 20% increase in CPU performance, a 26% boost in GPU performance and a huge 42% increase in NPU performance.

That last figure is the part of the chipset that powers Galaxy AI, Samsung’s new array of artificial intelligence-powered features.

Galaxy AI highlights include Live Translate for real-time phone call translations and Interpreter for split-screen translations during face-to-face chats. There’s Note Assist to help format and arrange your Samsung Notes with templates and summaries and Transcript Assist to transcribe, summarise and translate audio recordings.

There are also plenty of AI-powered photography features launching this year, including improvements to Nightography, Generative Edits and the ability to circle an element in an image to receive more context or information in any app with Google Circle to Search.

Which phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

In the UK, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy can only be found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The cheaper Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus run on a different chipset – the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy. However, you’ll need to wait for our full review to learn if this affects the performance of the three smartphones.