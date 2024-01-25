How to use AI to summarise meetings on the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range has arrived and Galaxy AI took centre stage. The renewed AI push from Samsung debuted some new and helpful features for the phones. Here’s how to use AI to summarise meetings on the Galaxy S24.

We’ve previewed the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra and what’s clear from them all, as well as Samsung’s presentation, the bulk of the newness this time around revolves around AI.

Galaxy AI adds features that focus on using AI to summarise, translate and answer queries. One of these features is to have AI summarise meetings for you, and this is how to do it.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone

A voice recording of a meeting

The Short Version

Select the recording Tap on Transcribe Select the language View the transcript Select Summary

Get the Galaxy S24 on contract with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6 This deal gets you the Galaxy S24 with double storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6 on a regular 100GB data contract. Mobiles.co.uk

Double storage, free Galaxy Watch 6

£29.99 a month, £99 up front View Deal