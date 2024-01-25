Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use AI to summarise meetings on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range has arrived and Galaxy AI took centre stage. The renewed AI push from Samsung debuted some new and helpful features for the phones. Here’s how to use AI to summarise meetings on the Galaxy S24.

We’ve previewed the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra and what’s clear from them all, as well as Samsung’s presentation, the bulk of the newness this time around revolves around AI.

Galaxy AI adds features that focus on using AI to summarise, translate and answer queries. One of these features is to have AI summarise meetings for you, and this is how to do it.

What you’ll need:

  • A Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone
  • A voice recording of a meeting

The Short Version

  1. Select the recording
  2. Tap on Transcribe
  3. Select the language
  4. View the transcript
  5. Select Summary
Get the Galaxy S24 on contract with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6

Get the Galaxy S24 on contract with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6

This deal gets you the Galaxy S24 with double storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6 on a regular 100GB data contract.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Double storage, free Galaxy Watch 6
  • £29.99 a month, £99 up front
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Select the recording

    Once you’ve recorded the audio of the meeting using Samsung Voice Recorder, select the recording.Select Recording

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on Transcribe

    Select Transcribe at the bottom of the screen.Select Recording

  3. Step
    3

    Select language

    Choose the language you’d like to have the audio translated to in the transcription.Select Language

  4. Step
    4

    View the transcript

    You can now view the transcript by tapping on the recording.Transcription

  5. Step
    5

    Select Summary

    To get the summary, tap on Summary towards the top-right of the screen.Select Summary

You might like…

Forget Galaxy AI – the Galaxy Ring might tempt me back to Samsung

Forget Galaxy AI – the Galaxy Ring might tempt me back to Samsung

Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy? Samsung’s mobile chip explained

What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy? Samsung’s mobile chip explained

Adam Speight 7 days ago
What is Google Circle to Search?

What is Google Circle to Search?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Chris Smith 1 week ago
What is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

What is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: The top 4 things you need to know

Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: The top 4 things you need to know

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words