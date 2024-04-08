Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Bluetooth 5.2?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re shopping around for a new smartphone, pair of headphones, laptop or wireless speaker, you may have come across the term Bluetooth 5.2. 

We’ve provided this guide to explain everything you need to know about Bluetooth 5.2, including what it is and how it compares to Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.3. 

What is Bluetooth 5.2? 

Bluetooth 5.2 is a version is Bluetooth that was first unveiled in Las Vegas at CES 2020. 

Bluetooth 5.2 followed shortly after the launch of Bluetooth 5.1 and was later succeeded by Bluetooth 5.3 in 2022. All three versions of Bluetooth come under the umbrella of Bluetooth 5, the most recent iteration of the 25-year-old Bluetooth technology. 

Bluetooth is a wireless technology developed to exchange data between two devices over short distances. This makes it incredibly useful for transferring images, videos, documents, and other files from one device to another. 

Another popular use case for Bluetooth is connecting headphones, speakers, gaming headsets, and peripherals to a smartphone, tablet, or PC. This makes Bluetooth a quick and convenient way to stream audio to a pair of earbuds or hook a wireless keyboard and mouse up to a tablet. 

Bluetooth 5.1 vs Bluetooth 5.2 vs Bluetooth 5.3 

So, how does Bluetooth 5.2 compare to older and newer Bluetooth standards? 

When Bluetooth 5.1 launched, one of the key updates was its ability to locate other Bluetooth devices down to the centimetre. Bluetooth 5.1 also made it possible to track the direction of a Bluetooth signal, making it easier to find lost devices or your keys via a gadget tracker. 

Bluetooth 5.2 came along a year later and marked the dawn of LE Audio, an audio feature that brought along faster pairing capabilities and a longer battery life. 

The most recent update is Bluetooth 5.3. This version of Bluetooth arrived in 2023 and signaled improved efficiency for the wireless technology, as well as the ability to switch rapidly between low and heavy-duty cycles for a smoother user experience. For example, accepting a phone call while using hearing aids will take less time. The final major update was Channel Classification Enhancement, which allowed for adaptive frequency hopping from peripheral devices. This should improve the reliability of the Bluetooth connection in many scenarios.

You might like…

What is Telegram Premium? Should you upgrade?

What is Telegram Premium? Should you upgrade?

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
What are Vision Pro Spatial Avatars? New collaboration feature explained

What are Vision Pro Spatial Avatars? New collaboration feature explained

Chris Smith 6 days ago
What is Discord?

What is Discord?

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
What is Record Store Day?

What is Record Store Day?

Kob Monney 6 days ago
What is True Tone? Apple’s display tech explained

What is True Tone? Apple’s display tech explained

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
What is Roblox? The gaming social media platform explained

What is Roblox? The gaming social media platform explained

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words