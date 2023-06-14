Starfield System Requirements: Prepare your PC specs for launch

Starfield’s PC system requirements have finally been announced. Here is what you need to play this game on your PC.

Now we know the minimum and recommended system requirements for Starfield on PC, we can finally get ready for its impending September release. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Minimum requirements

Bethesda Game Studios has not stated what performance the minimum requirements will result in, but we can assume that it will hit Full HD at 30fps. For the processor, you will need a minimum of either the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K. Both of these chips launched several years ago and can be found on third-party sites from £100 to £200.

The GPU options are either the AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti. These cards launched in 2019 and 2017 respectively and cost a similar amount to the CPU options. If you do need to upgrade this could be a costly endeavour, however, we would expect that anyone who’s updated their gaming rig in the last few years will already hit these requirements.

The RAM and storage demands are pretty high, with 16GB RAM and 125GB of spare storage space needed. Since older PCs usually come with just 8GB RAM, you may find that your RAM needs to be doubled. This could be expensive, but it will depend on your existing setup.

Interestingly, an additional note also reveals that an SSD is required. That means you won’t be able to use a HDD (hard disk drive) no matter how much storage it has. We assume this means Starfield requires a high read speed in order to load up its many explorable worlds in the blink of an eye. Bethesda hasn’t specified a specific read speed, but it’s worth checking out our best SSD options if you’re still using a HDD in your PC.

Recommended requirements

The recommended specifications for Starfield on the PC also require 16GB RAM and 125GB of storage. For the CPU, you will need either an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core 15-10600K or above. These range from £100 to £200 on various third-party sites, but we would expect most recent gaming PCs to already hit these requirements.

For the GPU, Bethesda is asking for either an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080. These cards were launched in 2020 and 2018 respectively, and are the most expensive internals from these requirements, costing upwards of £300. If these upgrades are not possible, you may have to play Starfield using the minimum requirements, but if you have purchased or upgraded your gaming rig recently, you will likely already have a powerful enough setup for the recommended requirements.

Since Bethesda has not released any further system requirements, we can’t say which internals you will need to run this game in 4K. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more, or once we finally get a chance to play Starfield for ourselves.