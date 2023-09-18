Football Manager 2024 System Requirements: The PC and Mac specs you need to score

The latest addition of Football Manager will be gracing our screens very soon, so you will want to make sure that your PC is up for the job.

Sports Interactive and SEGA are back with Football Manager 2024. With a November 6th 2023 release date, you will want to make sure that your PC is powerful enough to take on the latest sports simulation game.

Only the minimum requirements for PC and Mac have been revealed for Football Manager 2024, although this isn’t the kind of game that needs high fidelity graphics or speedy refresh rates for an optimal experience.

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Processor (Intel) Intel Core 2 Processor (AMD) AMD Athlon 62 X2 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce 9600M GT Graphics (AMD) AMD Mobility Radeon HD 3650 Storage 7GB RAM 4GB

The minimum specifications for Football Manager 2024 are not very demanding and we expect that anyone with a recent PC will have no issue running this game.

The Intel and AMD processor options were released in 2006 and 2005, respectively. These can be found on third-party sites for under £50, with some used models costing under £10.

The Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are a similar story, both being released in 2008. Since graphics cards are usually more expensive, these cards can be found online for between £20-£100, depending on the site and if the chip is used or not.

In the unlikely scenario that you do need to upgrade some internals in your PC, it should not be a costly endeavour overall. Due to how old the required internals are, all recent gaming PCs will be able to hit the demands without any issues and you may find that your productivity device is also up to snuff.

The required RAM and storage are also easily attainable; only 7GB of storage is needed and 4GB of RAM. Older gaming PCs usually come with up to 8GB of RAM, so you shouldn’t need to upgrade even if you’re using an outdated rig.

As with every Football Manager game, a faster processor will result in speedier loading times, especially if you want to activate as many football leagues as possible. But if you simply want to get Football Manager 2024 up and running, the above specs should do the job.

Operating System MacOS 11 Processor (Apple) Apple M1 or Intel Core M Graphics (AMD) Apple M1 / Intel HD Graphics 5000 / NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M Storage 7GB RAM 4GB

Believe it or not, even Mac users are able to play Football Manager 2024. Sports Interactive and SEGA have listed the required specs to get the football simulator up and running on Mac desktops and MacBooks.

Again, the required specs aren’t too demanding with Apple M1 and Intel Core M processors both accepted. The required RAM remains at a low 4GB, and the storage space is very manageable at 7GB.

The only tricky obstacle here is the requirement for at least MacOS 11. That means any Mac purchased before 2020 that has not since been updated to MacOS 11 may not be up to snuff. It’s worth double checking your Mac’s current operating system before spending your transfer kitty on Football Manager 2024.