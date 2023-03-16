 large image

What is NordVPN Threat Protection?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You can never be completely certain that everything you’re doing online is safe, which is why services like NordVPN Threat Protection exist.

Staying safe on the internet can be a lot harder than you think, and you may find yourself accidentally downloading malicious content. Thankfully, you can download NordVPN from just £2.84 per month thanks to the latest birthday discount when using the TrustedReviews code at checkout, which should make it even easier to browse the web in peace.

We’re also going to be breaking down what NordVPN Threat Protection is and how it works, so make sure you read on to find out how to surf the web without being bothered by malicious content.

What is NordVPN Threat Protection?

Threat Protection is a security defence developed by Nord that defends you from everyday online cyber threats, such as malware and trackers. It is able to scan files as you download them; if identified as a threat, Threat Protection will then block them before they can harm your device, keeping you safe from any viruses in the process.

Moreover, NordVPN’s CyberSec feature has been upgraded to Threat Protection. It also ensures that the files you download are not malicious and blocks them before they infect your device.

Threat Protection can also block malicious websites, intrusive ads and trackers, making it one of the safest ways to browse the web.

Threat Protection comes with NordVPN at no additional cost, meaning that you won’t need to spend a penny more to experience a safer browsing experience. Threat Protection is supported on both Windows and macOS and can be set up by simply opening the NordVPN app, clicking on the Shield icon and then turning the Threat Protection switch on.

If you have a NordVPN account, this is a feature that’s useful for both security and privacy reasons, keeping your data and devices safe.

