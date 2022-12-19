Can you use the Pixel watch with iPhone? All your questions answered

Google finally threw its hat into the wearable ring with the Google Pixel Watch, which runs on Wear OS and packs an AMOLED screen.

The Google Pixel Watch was one of the most anticipated smartwatches in recent memory, with Google teasing the product for many years before it officially hit shelves on October 13 in the UK.

We gave the Pixel Watch a 3.5-star rating in our review, stating that while it does pack a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS, it did not hit our expectations for battery and exercise tracking, meaning that it did not make the list for our Best Smartwatch roundup of 2022.

Despite the shortcomings of Google’s first wearable, there is still a lot to love here, prompting us to ask if any iPhone users will have the opportunity to try the smartwatch out for themselves. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Pixel Watch with Apple’s handsets.

Can you use the Pixel watch with an iPhone?

Unfortunately, the short answer here is no. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel Watch has been designed to support the Android operating system, and will not be able to run on Apple’s own iOS.

It’s important to note that the lack of compatibility between the Pixel Watch and iOS is not connected to the Wear OS platform that the wearable runs on, since smartwatches like the Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster 3, Fossil Sport and TicWatch Pro 2020 can be paired up with any iPhone model released after the iPhone 5S.

It’s possible that the sequel to the Pixel Watch will come with support for iOS, but since Apple has kept its own Apple Watch series exclusive to the iPhone series of handsets, it’s not too surprising that Google is keeping its first wearable out of reach from its main rival.

Image Credit (Google)

Which wearables are compatible with iPhone?

Generally, most Wear OS wearables are compatible with iOS, with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range, the Galaxy Watch 5 range and, of course, the Pixel Watch. It is a case-by-case basis for some wearables, so if you are interested in using a non-Apple smartwatch as an iPhone user, you will want to check that it’s compatible.

However, if you are an iPhone user and want to invest in a reliable smartwatch, your best bet is to invest in an Apple Watch. Not only does Apple offer a selection of specs and features at varying price points, but the Apple Watch works seamlessly with iPhone thanks to the integrated ecosystem.

