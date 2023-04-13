Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already massively discounted

We’re less than a month away from the long-awaited release of the next Zelda adventure and if you act fast you can already find the title available with a tasty discount.

This deal from the shopping site Shopto gets you Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £49.85, that’s over a £10 saving off the game’s £59.99 RRP.

This is the first title from Nintendo to see a bump in RRP – more in line with what we’ve seen from PS5 and Xbox Series S|X games – so it’s great to see it fall back down before release.

As always, it’s hard to tell how long this price will stick around for so if you’re hankering to get your Zelda pre-order in then this is an excellent price.

As this is a Switch exclusive title, you’ll, of course, need a Nintendo Switch console to play it and at this stage, this is a pre-order as the game doesn’t arrive on shelves until May 12.

Save 17%

£49.85 View Deal

Tears of the Kingdom is easily one of the most anticipated titles of the year and from the small amount of gameplay footage we’ve seen so far it certainly looks like it’ll be a ridiculously fun follow-up to one of the best games of all time. A lot still remains a mystery though, and we’re very much in the dark about where the story will go this time around.

We were huge fans of Breath of the Wild when it launched alongside the Switch in 2017, giving the full five stars available. It remains one of the finest Switch games and, like many Nintendo games, rarely drops in price. While we can’t say Tears of the Kingdom won’t drop below this price, we doubt they’ll be many heftier cuts especially this side of the release date.