 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already massively discounted

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

We’re less than a month away from the long-awaited release of the next Zelda adventure and if you act fast you can already find the title available with a tasty discount.

This deal from the shopping site Shopto gets you Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £49.85, that’s over a £10 saving off the game’s £59.99 RRP.

This is the first title from Nintendo to see a bump in RRP – more in line with what we’ve seen from PS5 and Xbox Series S|X games – so it’s great to see it fall back down before release.

As always, it’s hard to tell how long this price will stick around for so if you’re hankering to get your Zelda pre-order in then this is an excellent price.

As this is a Switch exclusive title, you’ll, of course, need a Nintendo Switch console to play it and at this stage, this is a pre-order as the game doesn’t arrive on shelves until May 12.

Tears of the Kingdom is already massively discounted

Tears of the Kingdom is already massively discounted

This deal from the shopping site Shopto gets you Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £49.85, that’s over a £10 saving off the game’s £59.99 RRP.

  • Shopto
  • Save 17%
  • £49.85
View Deal

Tears of the Kingdom is easily one of the most anticipated titles of the year and from the small amount of gameplay footage we’ve seen so far it certainly looks like it’ll be a ridiculously fun follow-up to one of the best games of all time. A lot still remains a mystery though, and we’re very much in the dark about where the story will go this time around.

We were huge fans of Breath of the Wild when it launched alongside the Switch in 2017, giving the full five stars available. It remains one of the finest Switch games and, like many Nintendo games, rarely drops in price. While we can’t say Tears of the Kingdom won’t drop below this price, we doubt they’ll be many heftier cuts especially this side of the release date.

You might like…

Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Here’s how you can get a 60GB SIM for just £10

Here’s how you can get a 60GB SIM for just £10

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
You’ll definitely want to see this S23 Ultra price drop

You’ll definitely want to see this S23 Ultra price drop

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This deal finally makes dual basket air fryers affordable

This deal finally makes dual basket air fryers affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The God of War PS5 bundle is now cheaper than ever

The God of War PS5 bundle is now cheaper than ever

Max Parker 1 day ago
This Galaxy S22 deal renders the S23 pointless

This Galaxy S22 deal renders the S23 pointless

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.