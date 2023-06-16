You’ll need to act fast to save big on the Dyson Supersonic

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your self-care routine, as the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer has just plummeted in price on eBay.

You can now snatch up a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer with an incredible £60 discount, bringing the price down from £329.99 to a more affordable £269.99.

It’s important to note that these discounted models are certified refurbished. This means that they come directly from Dyson, with every item being refurbished and tested by qualified sellers to verify that they function just as they would if they were brand new.

Dyson is also throwing in a one-year guarantee, just in case anything does go wrong within the first twelve months.

Treat your hair to this fantastic Dyson Supersonic deal If you want to treat your hair without breaking the bank, then we recommend checking out this incredible deal on this certified refurbished Dyson Supersonic hairdryer deal. eBay

Save £60 with this deal

Now just £269.99 View Deal

We gave the Dyson Supersonic an almost faultless 4.5 stars out of 5. It weighs just 700g and is very compact, with our reviewer noting that it could easily squeeze into your hand luggage if you wanted to take it travelling.

In terms of drying hair, our reviewer found that it took half the time of other standard hairdryers, with hair looking visibly smoother and shinier. This meant that no further products like a straightener or finishing products were needed, making the entire experience a lot faster and more enjoyable.

Our review found that resting the hairdryer right against the hair did not result in that dreaded burning smell. Moreover, our reviewer noted that the Supersonic was much quieter than other models they’ve used, being able to hold a conversation while it was on without needing to even raise their voice.

Overall, if you want to treat your hair to the high life and potentially save a fortune in styling products, the Dyson Supersonic is a very easy recommendation. eBay claims that 620 units have already been sold with over 10 models left, suggesting that you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.