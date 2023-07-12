You can now get Battlefield 2042 for under £6

Battlefield 2042 is an epic online multiplayer shooter, allowing up to 128 players in each match with ambitiously large maps.

Amazon has included Battlefield 2042 in its Prime Day sale, with a gargantuan 91% discount taking the price of the PS5 edition down to a budget-friendly £5.99 – it’s an absolute steal at this price.

Battlefield 2042 is an online shooter in the same mould as Call of Duty, but with larger maps to make you feel like you’re playing in a real epic-scale war. Set in the near future, you’ll be able to drive planes and parachute down from skyscrapers to get the jump on unsuspecting enemies.

There’s a wide range of classes, guns and gadgets you can use for combat to spice up each loadout. There are numerous game modes too, with conquest tasking you with capturing and defending Control Points, while Hazard Zone sees small teams scour the map for data points.

The Battlefield Portal also allows you to enjoy the maps from older entries of the series, including Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 1942.

It’s important to note there’s no single-player campaign mode here though, so Battlefield 2042 is only worth a buy if you want to engage in some multiplayer action.

When we first reviewed Battlefield 2042, we awarded it a 3.5 out of 5 rating, citing technical issues and slow servers as the biggest issues. Those problems are mostly fixed now, and so should be a far more enjoyable experience compared to the first few weeks of launch.

