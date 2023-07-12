Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get Battlefield 2042 for under £6

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Battlefield 2042 is an epic online multiplayer shooter, allowing up to 128 players in each match with ambitiously large maps. 

Amazon has included Battlefield 2042 in its Prime Day sale, with a gargantuan 91% discount taking the price of the PS5 edition down to a budget-friendly £5.99 – it’s an absolute steal at this price. 

Battlefield 2042 is an online shooter in the same mould as Call of Duty, but with larger maps to make you feel like you’re playing in a real epic-scale war. Set in the near future, you’ll be able to drive planes and parachute down from skyscrapers to get the jump on unsuspecting enemies. 

Battlefield 2042 is available for just £5.99 this Prime Day

Battlefield 2042 is available for just £5.99 this Prime Day

The epic online shooter, Battlefield 2042, has seen a titanic 91% price drop for Prime Day. That means you can buy the shooter for just £5.99, making it an absolute bargain.

  • Amazon
  • Save 91%
  • Now £5.99
View Deal

There’s a wide range of classes, guns and gadgets you can use for combat to spice up each loadout. There are numerous game modes too, with conquest tasking you with capturing and defending Control Points, while Hazard Zone sees small teams scour the map for data points. 

The Battlefield Portal also allows you to enjoy the maps from older entries of the series, including  Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 1942. 

It’s important to note there’s no single-player campaign mode here though, so Battlefield 2042 is only worth a buy if you want to engage in some multiplayer action. 

When we first reviewed Battlefield 2042, we awarded it a 3.5 out of 5 rating, citing technical issues and slow servers as the biggest issues. Those problems are mostly fixed now, and so should be a far more enjoyable experience compared to the first few weeks of launch.

Our favourite Prime Day deals

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Ryan Jones 21 mins ago
Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Hannah Davies 26 mins ago
Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Gemma Ryles 36 mins ago
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Thomas Deehan 49 mins ago
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Top discounts on Asus, Apple and more

Adam Speight 52 mins ago
Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.