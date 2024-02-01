On the hunt for a phone with flagship features but a budget price? This fantastic Pixel 6 Pro deal is the perfect choice.

GiffGaff is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for a mere £349, a seriously low price for a device that would have cost at least double that when it was released only a few years ago.

If you’re new to GiffGaff, you will also have to pay £10 for 20GB of data for a month, but this can then be cancelled. You can simply use your existing SIM and plan, or stick with GiffGaff.

While this isn’t a new device, GiffGaff does call it ‘Like New’ claiming that units have ‘zero wear and tear’. It also says ‘these phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body’. This likely means these phones were returns from customers.

The models on offer have 128GB of storage, come in the ‘Stormy Black’ colourway and have a 24-month warranty – which is quite long and very welcome for a refurbished device. The cherry on top is free next day delivery.

You can bag the Pixel 6 Pro for just £349 right now GiffGaff is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for a mere £349, a seriously low price for a device that would have cost at least double that when it was released only a few years ago. GiffGaff

£349 View Deal

When shopping for the best phone deals, it can often make a lot of sense to look for older flagship devices and that’s very much the case here. Released towards the end of 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro was Google’s top-end device until the Pixel 7 Pro’s arrival in October 2022. It might be a couple of years old, but it remains far more feature-heavy than other £349 devices.

Powering the phone is Google’s Tensor chip, with 12GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery and a really nice 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display that’s not far off what you’ll find on the latest Pixel. The 6 Pro still gets updates from Google and can upgraded to Android 14.

At the time of release, we had strong praise for the phone’s exceptional camera experience, top-end image editing experience and smooth software. We round off our 4.5 star review by saying, “The upgraded rear camera has some of the best processing in the business and can deliver excellent photos in conditions that render many competing phone’s sensors unusable. The new Tensor chip also adds a wealth of exclusive features to the phone’s already excellent Android 12 software.”