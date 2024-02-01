Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can bag the Pixel 6 Pro for just £349 right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

On the hunt for a phone with flagship features but a budget price? This fantastic Pixel 6 Pro deal is the perfect choice.

GiffGaff is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for a mere £349, a seriously low price for a device that would have cost at least double that when it was released only a few years ago.

If you’re new to GiffGaff, you will also have to pay £10 for 20GB of data for a month, but this can then be cancelled. You can simply use your existing SIM and plan, or stick with GiffGaff.

While this isn’t a new device, GiffGaff does call it ‘Like New’ claiming that units have ‘zero wear and tear’. It also says ‘these phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body’. This likely means these phones were returns from customers.

The models on offer have 128GB of storage, come in the ‘Stormy Black’ colourway and have a 24-month warranty – which is quite long and very welcome for a refurbished device. The cherry on top is free next day delivery.

You can bag the Pixel 6 Pro for just £349 right now

You can bag the Pixel 6 Pro for just £349 right now

GiffGaff is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for a mere £349, a seriously low price for a device that would have cost at least double that when it was released only a few years ago.

  • GiffGaff
  • £349
View Deal

When shopping for the best phone deals, it can often make a lot of sense to look for older flagship devices and that’s very much the case here. Released towards the end of 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro was Google’s top-end device until the Pixel 7 Pro’s arrival in October 2022. It might be a couple of years old, but it remains far more feature-heavy than other £349 devices.

Powering the phone is Google’s Tensor chip, with 12GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery and a really nice 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display that’s not far off what you’ll find on the latest Pixel. The 6 Pro still gets updates from Google and can upgraded to Android 14.

At the time of release, we had strong praise for the phone’s exceptional camera experience, top-end image editing experience and smooth software. We round off our 4.5 star review by saying, “The upgraded rear camera has some of the best processing in the business and can deliver excellent photos in conditions that render many competing phone’s sensors unusable. The new Tensor chip also adds a wealth of exclusive features to the phone’s already excellent Android 12 software.”

You might like…

Samsung’s AirTag alternative is going dirt cheap

Samsung’s AirTag alternative is going dirt cheap

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Don’t miss out on these incredibly cheap Samsung headphones

Don’t miss out on these incredibly cheap Samsung headphones

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
The Pixel 7a just became even better value for money

The Pixel 7a just became even better value for money

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
The Fujifilm X-H2S has dropped to an unmissable price – but you’ll have to act fast

The Fujifilm X-H2S has dropped to an unmissable price – but you’ll have to act fast

Max Parker 5 hours ago
You can get an iPhone for under £200 at Currys right now

You can get an iPhone for under £200 at Currys right now

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Apple AirPods 3 are going cheap right now

Apple AirPods 3 are going cheap right now

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words