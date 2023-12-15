Xbox gamers need to see this price cut on the Elite Series 2 controller

If you’ve ever been tempted to swap out your controller for the Elite Series 2 then now’s the time to do so with this tasty price drop.

Amazon’s got quite a few Xbox related deals available right now but this one takes the cake. You can get the incredible Xbox Elite Series 2 controller (which typically costs £159.99) for just £94.99.

Not only is that one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen the Elite Series 2 go for, it’ll also arrive before Christmas so if you do fancy buying it as a gift for someone, it’s still a viable option.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Deal A instant treat for Xbox gamers everywhere, you can now get the premium Elite Series 2 controller for one of its lowest prices yet. Amazon

Was £159.99

Now £94.99 View Deal

Of course, if you’ve gotten used to using the standard Xbox controllers which tend to cost south of £50, you might be wondering what all the fuss could be about for something far more expensive than that. Well, while it’s certainly a luxury item, the Elite Series 2 is well worth indulging in.

Not only is the controller itself made from more premium materials, including rubberised grips on either side that help to keep the controller exactly where it needs to be, there’s also an array of back-buttons on the rear of the device.

These can be customised to match whatever input you please, so for instance if you’re playing a fighting game that requires some complicated inputs in order to pull off a sequence of combos, then these extra buttons can go a long way towards streamlining the experience.

The controller also includes a durable case to keep it well protected, as well as several thumb sticks that can be swapped in and out as you find your ideal configuration.

Our 4.5-star review surmised: “if price is no object, this controller is an essential for purchase for hardcore gamers. It’s an excellent peripheral, and given it will work on future platforms for years to come, you don’t need to worry about such an investment being wasted moving forward.”

Even at its original price point, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was a worthy investment but when it’s going for such a heavily reduced price, there’s very little argument to be had here.