Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

Even though Amazon’s yet to officially jump on board the Black Friday bandwagon, it’s just dropped a deal so good that it’s hard to imagine it being bested later in the month.

Right now you can pick up a 2-pack of the sleek Amazon Echo Pop speaker, and an Philips smart LED light bulb, all for just £39.98 (£103.97 when bought separately).

Whether you’re looking to set-up your first smart home ecosystem or add to what you already have, this is an absolute steal. The Echo Pop speakers alone are great for bedrooms or small spaces, taking up minimal space but making a full sound against which smartphone speakers can’t compare.

Amazon’s next-level smart home bundle

Amazon’s next-level smart home bundle

You can save 61% on this incredible Echo Pop with Philips Hue smart bulb bundle on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £103.97
  • Now £39.98
View Deal

Because of Alexa integration, you can use nothing but your voice to play your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks, but if you want some privacy then you can always hit the ‘microphone off’ button.

You can even use the Echo Pop to set music alarms that play either your favourite tracks or radio station at a time of your choosing, and that’s before mentioning all of the interconnectivity with other smart home devices.

Our verdict on the Amazon Echo Pop was largely positive, based on its reasonable price and compact design, even if it lacks a temperature sensor and the audio quality of the more robust (albeit more expensive) Echo Dot. 

As for the Philips smart lightbulb, this is a bulb that works with the free ‘Philips Hue Bluetooth’ app. There’s no complex installation required, and you can adapt the level of light to your satisfaction with your smart device or voice.

Rergardless of how you look at this deal, it’s an absolute bargain for the amount that you save upfront, but with a 61% discount to be had, there’s no telling how much longer the offer will be available for.

The 61% off deal is available on a 2-pack of Echo Pop speakers with a B22 Hue White Bulb or an E27 Hue White Bub.

You might like…

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans 11 hours ago
This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

Alec Evans 12 hours ago
Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Save big on the Dyson V8 Absolute with this Black Friday deal

Alec Evans 14 hours ago
Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Sonos One SL has a slick double discount for Black Friday

Alec Evans 15 hours ago
Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Nothing Ear (2) are now £99 in the Black Friday sale

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.