Will Black Friday top Amazon’s bargain smart home bundle?

Even though Amazon’s yet to officially jump on board the Black Friday bandwagon, it’s just dropped a deal so good that it’s hard to imagine it being bested later in the month.

Right now you can pick up a 2-pack of the sleek Amazon Echo Pop speaker, and an Philips smart LED light bulb, all for just £39.98 (£103.97 when bought separately).

Whether you’re looking to set-up your first smart home ecosystem or add to what you already have, this is an absolute steal. The Echo Pop speakers alone are great for bedrooms or small spaces, taking up minimal space but making a full sound against which smartphone speakers can’t compare.

Amazon’s next-level smart home bundle You can save 61% on this incredible Echo Pop with Philips Hue smart bulb bundle on Amazon right now. Amazon

Was £103.97

Now £39.98 View Deal

Because of Alexa integration, you can use nothing but your voice to play your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks, but if you want some privacy then you can always hit the ‘microphone off’ button.

You can even use the Echo Pop to set music alarms that play either your favourite tracks or radio station at a time of your choosing, and that’s before mentioning all of the interconnectivity with other smart home devices.

Our verdict on the Amazon Echo Pop was largely positive, based on its reasonable price and compact design, even if it lacks a temperature sensor and the audio quality of the more robust (albeit more expensive) Echo Dot.

As for the Philips smart lightbulb, this is a bulb that works with the free ‘Philips Hue Bluetooth’ app. There’s no complex installation required, and you can adapt the level of light to your satisfaction with your smart device or voice.

Rergardless of how you look at this deal, it’s an absolute bargain for the amount that you save upfront, but with a 61% discount to be had, there’s no telling how much longer the offer will be available for.

The 61% off deal is available on a 2-pack of Echo Pop speakers with a B22 Hue White Bulb or an E27 Hue White Bub.