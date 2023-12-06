Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve found The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s first price cut

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Naughty Dog loves a remaster and the next title that’s getting that treatment is The Last of Us Part II. The game has already picked up a tasty price cut – and it’s not even out yet.

Ignoring the fact that remastering a game that only came out in 2020 seems slightly ridiculous, this is a great price if you’re eager to get a pre-order in.

Shopto has the title available for £39.85, an 11% saving off the £44.99 RRP. This makes it cheaper than pre-ordering via Amazon, which is charging £44.99.

There’s also free delivery and you should get your order on or very close to the release date of January 19 2024.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is an updated PS5 version of the 2020 PS4 title that was widely heralded as one of the best games of that year thanks to a fantastic story, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay.

According to Naughty Dog, this updated version now outputs at 4K if Fidelity Mode is enabled and comes with a bunch of visual enhancements. Considering how good the original game looked at PS4 (and still looks on PS5) it’ll be some of the other additions that make this a tempting buy.

There are improved load times thanks to the PS5’s SSD, haptic feedback from the Dualsense controller alongside an entirely new mode exclusive to the Remastered version. No Return is roguelike survival mode where you can play as various characters from the game, taking on waves of enemies in a selection of iconic locations.

In our 5-star review of the PS4 game we said, “The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on. It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

