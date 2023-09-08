We’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for Mortal Kombat 1

The release for Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner and if you want to pre-order it at the best possible price then we’ve got you covered.

After much searching it seems as though online retailer Hit has the competition beat, offering the PS5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 for just £49.85. That’s a slick saving of more than £10 against the original £59.99 asking price, so if you want to enjoy some bone-crunching action at the game’s launch then this is the deal to go for.

If you’ve never played a Mortal Kombat game before but you’re interested in giving the series a try then Mortal Kombat 1 is easily a great starting point. The reason for this is that the game is a semi-reboot that sees the story start from scratch in a whole new direction, so newcomers won’t have to worry about feeling lost with what’s going on.

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order Deal Hit.co.uk just dropped the cheapest price yet for Mortal Kombat 1, making this best offer to jump on for anyone who wants to pre-order the title. Hit.co.uk

Was £59.99

Now £49.85 View Deal

The one thing that hasn’t changed however is the gut-wrenching, blood spurting and overall debauchery that has made Mortal Kombat’s gameplay so iconic. Just take a look at the trailer below to get an idea of what’s in store but bear in mind, it isn’t for the faint of heart.

The air combo system has also been updated to feature new ways for existing fans to fight and expand their skill set when taking on opponents locally or online.

The game’s creators have also announced the first wave of downloadable content for the game and it’s an absolute treat for fans of superheroes (or maybe supervillains in this case) as Homelander, Omni-Man and Peacemaker are all confirmed to make an appearance.

Mortal Kombat 1 is easily set to be one of the biggest releases of 2023 within the fighting genre, so if you want to join in on the action at launch them be sure to pounce on this deal while it’s available.