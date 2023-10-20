Wait till you see how cheap Assassin’s Creed Mirage is right now

The latest title in the popular Assassin’s Creed series is here, and you can grab the PS5 edition with a 23% discount today courtesy of Hit.

Action, adventure, intrigue and immersion – Assassin's Creed is a series that has it all, and Mirage is no different.

Set in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, the historic city’s atmosphere is in full effect here, equal parts sprawling and bustling. Many of the NPCs are interactive, allowing you to enlist them to help you in your missions, for example asking them to cause distractions while you sneak into restricted areas. It’s not quite as expansive as previous titles in the series, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but if you’ve felt that those previous games were a tad too overbearing then you’ll appreciate the scaled back approach here.

Graphically, Mirage is impressive, with smooth 4K performance on the PS5 in our tests and special attention being paid to the lighting, including a nostalgic “Iconic Color Filter” mode that evokes the look of older Assassin’s Creed games.

Of course, any Assassin’s Creed title needs one central component to make it Assassin’s Creed – and that’s the assassinations themselves. Mirage offers a balance between powerful stealth mechanics as well as hand-to-hand combat – with that said, don’t expect to clear missions in a hack-and-slash style. This is still a game centred around a lone assassin after all, not a one man army.

If you’ve loved previous editions of Assassin’s Creed, or are looking for a great gift to give to a PS5 player, this is a solid choice, especially with such a hefty discount attached.