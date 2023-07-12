Very has beaten Prime Day with a superior Nintendo Switch deal

The Nintendo Switch is usually a safe bet for a discount on Prime Day, and yet Amazon has surprisingly resisted the urge to discount the portable console this year. Fortunately, Very has saved the day.

Very has slashed £25 off the Nintendo Switch, with the price tumbling down to £234. At such a low price, you’ll struggle to find the popular portable console at a more affordable price.

The Nintendo Switch is immensely popular with gamers, allowing you to use it as both a portable and a home console that connects to the TV. It also has an enormous library of games, with Mario, Pokemon, Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and plenty more available on the Switch.

If you’re happy to pay for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can also access a library of iconic NES, SNES, N64 and Game Boy games, so it is a superb opportunity for older gamers to get a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The Nintendo Switch is also a great option for multiplayer, with games such as Splatoon, Mario Kart, Mario Party and more allowing multiple people to play together. Minecraft and Fortnite are supported too, which are two of the most popular games among children.

We gave the Nintendo Switch a high 4.5 out of 5 score. In our verdict we said: “The Nintendo Switch is a very versatile console, offering up both portable and docked play. While the Switch OLED offers a better screen and the new Steam Deck features more powerful internals, the standard Switch is still a great middle-ground for those who want to indulge in Nintendo titles without breaking the bank.”

The customers over at Very seem to agree, with an average score of 4.8 (out of 5) from 183 submitted reviews. One customer said: “I bought this for my son’s birthday and he loves it! Great to have something to keep him occupied on long journeys.”

So if you’re looking to buy a portable gaming console, you’ll struggle to find better value than this Nintendo Switch deal on Very.