Use this code to get the Sonos Era 100 for under £200

The Sonos Era 100 has next-gen dual-tweeter acoustic architecture and a 25% larger midwoofer compared to its predecessor, which deepens the Era 100’s bass. All of which are housed in a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly wherever you place it.

With the Sonos Line-In Adapter and an auxiliary cable, connect the Era 100 to a turntable or computer to enhance their audio quality.

You can also stream audio from most popular services, including Spotify, Audible and Tidal, or utilise the Sonos Radio and discover thousands of live stations and original content. The accompanying Sonos App is intuitive and easy to navigate and offers features to further enhance your experience, such as Quick Tune.

Enabling Quick Tune gets the Era 100 to measure the space around it and create a tailored listening profile that matches the room’s acoustics in just 20 seconds.

For a powerful device, setting up the Era 100 is an absolute breeze. Simply plug the speaker in, connect your smartphone or tablet to Wi-Fi and open the Sonos app to start listening in a matter of seconds.

We awarded the Sonos Era 100 a 4.5-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding that it’s “a fine upgrade in several ways over the [Sonos] One, the Sonos Era 100 benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and a spate of features that make it a more accessible option for more users.”

If you want to upgrade your home audio set-up then this deal on the top rated Sonos Era 100 is not one to be missed. Experience better quality audio and enhanced bass for under £200.