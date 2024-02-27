Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Use this code to get the Sonos Era 100 for under £200

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want to upgrade your speaker system for a bargain price? You can, thanks to this eBay deal on the Sonos Era 100. 

Get the Sonos Era 100 for just £199.20 on eBay simply by entering the code LEAP20 at the checkout. Not only will you save nearly £50 but this top-rated eBay seller also offers free next day postage. 

Act fast as this code will expire on Thursday 29th February and there’s already a limited quantity available.

Take £50 off the Sonos Era 100 with this eBay code

Take £50 off the Sonos Era 100 with this eBay code

Get the top-rated Sonos Era 100 for under £200 on eBay by entering the code LEAP20 at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Use code LEAP20 at the checkout
  • £199.20
View Deal

The Sonos Era 100 has next-gen dual-tweeter acoustic architecture and a 25% larger midwoofer compared to its predecessor, which deepens the Era 100’s bass. All of which are housed in a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly wherever you place it. 

With the Sonos Line-In Adapter and an auxiliary cable, connect the Era 100 to a turntable or computer to enhance their audio quality. 

You can also stream audio from most popular services, including Spotify, Audible and Tidal, or utilise the Sonos Radio and discover thousands of live stations and original content. The accompanying Sonos App is intuitive and easy to navigate and offers features to further enhance your experience, such as Quick Tune.

Enabling Quick Tune gets the Era 100 to measure the space around it and create a tailored listening profile that matches the room’s acoustics in just 20 seconds.

For a powerful device, setting up the Era 100 is an absolute breeze. Simply plug the speaker in, connect your smartphone or tablet to Wi-Fi and open the Sonos app to start listening in a matter of seconds.

We awarded the Sonos Era 100 a 4.5-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding that it’s “a fine upgrade in several ways over the [Sonos] One, the Sonos Era 100 benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and a spate of features that make it a more accessible option for more users.”

If you want to upgrade your home audio set-up then this deal on the top rated Sonos Era 100 is not one to be missed. Experience better quality audio and enhanced bass for under £200.

You might like…

The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is back to being massively discounted

The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is back to being massively discounted

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Lenovo’s high-end OLED laptop just got a slick price cut

Lenovo’s high-end OLED laptop just got a slick price cut

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This incredible iPhone 15 offer is hard to beat

This incredible iPhone 15 offer is hard to beat

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
John Lewis is selling the iPad 10th Gen massively reduced

John Lewis is selling the iPad 10th Gen massively reduced

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Forget Ninja, this Tefal air fryer is much more affordable

Forget Ninja, this Tefal air fryer is much more affordable

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words