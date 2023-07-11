Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Upgrade your PS5 storage with this 2TB SSD Prime Day bargain

Always find yourself running out of storage on the PS5 and being forced to delete games in order to make room for your latest purchase? Then you’ll be delighted to hear a compatible SSD has just seen a major Prime Day price cut.

The Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink is now available for just £120.79 following a giant 25% price slash. That’s a remarkable bargain considering this SSD will triple the storage space of your PS5.

Samsung is even bundling in a heatsink, which is an important inclusion to prevent your drive from overheating and seeing a shortened lifespan.

This SSD will work with both PC (at least those with an M.2 socket in the motherboard) and PS5 consoles, with a rapid read speed of 7000MB per second. Such speeds will see games load in a blink of an eye, and boost the boot-up times.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink sees mega Prime Day price cut

The Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink, which offers compatibility with the PS5, has seen a major 25% price slash, making it unbelievably affordable.

We haven’t reviewed this SSD drive, but it’s currently flaunting a near perfect 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon, from a whopping 22,005 customer ratings. One customer review reads:

“Got this to expand the storage on my PS5 and it works great. The installation process was very simple, once I got the right screw, and the set is very straight forward. It loads games just as quickly as the normal SSD on the console does, barely any difference noticeable.”

It’s rare to see a M.2 SSD with 2TB of storage available at such a low price. You’ll be lucky to find this kind of value outside of Prime Day and Black Friday. So if you’re looking to increase the storage of either your PS5 or PC, then we highly recommend taking advantage of this brilliant bargain.

