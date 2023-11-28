Unleash your full potential with Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus deal

This fantastic Inspiron 16 Plus from Dell sports some high-level specs ideal for maximising productivity, and currently has a tempting deal on for Cyber Week.

An excellent processor, big SSD and super-quick DDR5 RAM make this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus an ideal laptop for getting big projects done quickly without compromise.

The Inspiron range has plenty going for it, putting it at the forefront of the productivity laptop market. From the outward design to the internals, this is a great laptop that’ll comfortably get you through your work with power to spare.

At the centre of this laptop is the Intel i7-13620H processor, which is a powerful laptop-specific CPU boasting 10 cores, released at the start of 2023, which is used in both gaming laptops and pro-level productivity laptops alike, which is indicative of its strength. In benchmarking, the i7-13620H handily beat competition such as the 10-core Apple M1 Max by CPU mark, meaning that pound-for-pound, this is one of the most effective processors on the market right now.

To pair with that power is the versatility offered by 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which comes in two separate 8GB sticks. This amount of memory works well with the i7-13620H to allow you to multitask seamlessly – excellent for projects which might involve demanding graphics software as well as your typical office suite. The DDR5 standard is a relatively new one, which promises double the bandwidth and less power consumption when compared to DDR4.

Also on board is a 1TB solid state drive, which is a fantastic bit of kit for hard storage. With super-quick recall times and plenty of space, this is the ideal drive to store big files like video content or photoshop projects. Paired with the Intel processor, this makes the Inspiron 16 Plus excellent for powering through big-data workloads.

It’s important for a laptop to look and feel the part on the outside to really hammer home that user confidence in its ability to get stuff done. The Inspiron plays the part well, with an extremely sleek silver-coloured aluminium body; an assortment of the most useful ports (including Thunderbolt 4); and some extremely well-placed air vents to ensure the laptop stays cool no matter what you’re doing.

Another place where the premium status of this laptop is on full display is the screen: a 2560×1600 anti-glare display as it so happens, with an aspect ratio of 16:10 for maximum productivity. It also has a 120hz refresh rate for the smoothest experience possible when scrolling or using applications. These factors again make this model ideal for video editing and other graphics-based tasks.

Overall, paying £999 for a laptop with this level of performance is an instant win – from raw power to the exterior finish, it’s a perfect productivity product – grab one today while the discount is still on.

This article has been published in partnership with Dell Technologies and Intel. You can read about our partnership policies here.