Tile Mate tracker sees a 30% price plummet for Prime Day

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Smart trackers can be incredibly useful for those who often misplace the likes of their keys, smartphone and wallet, with a connection to your smartphone highlighting their precise location.

The Tile Mate (2022) is one of the most popular trackers around, and a 2-pack is now available for just £26.59 following a huge 30% price drop for Amazon Prime Day.

The Tile Mate (2022) is one of the most versatile trackers, offering compatibility to both Android and iOS devices, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

The Tile Mate trackers have an IP67 rating, which means they are water and dust protected. With a keyhole built into the tracker, it’s easy to add the tracker to your keychain or a pet’s collar. It’s also small enough to easily slip into a pocket, bag or suitcase. 

We gave the Tile Mate (2022) tracker a 4 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “The Tile Mate (2022) is the cheapest of the Tile locators, and gives up little to the Pro or Slim. It’s perfect for slipping on your key ring, the dog’s collar, or leaving in a bag or your car, and has a good direct detection radius.”

We also highlighted its impressive 3-year battery, although the battery isn’t removable or replaceable once those three years are up. It also has a large 76-metre range, allowing you to track objects no matter how big your home is.

The Tile Mate can also help you find your smartphone too, as pressing a button on the tracker will cause your phone to emit a loud sound. Anyone who frequently loses their phone down the back of the sofa will find this feature incredibly useful.

The Tile Mate (2022) is also hugely popular with Amazon customers, averaging a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 4161 customer reviews. So if you’re looking for one of the best Prime Deals for trackers this week, it’s hard to look past the Tile Mate (2022).

