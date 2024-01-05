This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

Contracts for the Z Fold 5 are quite expensive at present, but in my hunt for a deal I’ve spotted a phenomenal offer for last generation’s Z Fold 4.

So long as you aren’t dead-set on getting the latest tech (even though Samsung’s last gen foldable is still a great phone), you can get the Z Fold 4 with unlimited data for just £89 upfront and only £37 a month.

That’s an incredible deal on several fronts. For starters, the unlimited data allowance is perfect for a phone like the Fold 4 which can even be used as a makeshift workstation when needed, as it’ll allow you to maximise the functionality of the device on the go.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Offer If you’ve ever wanted to upgrade to one of Samsung’s foldable phones but have been put off by high prices then now’s your chance thanks to this fantastic unlimited data deal. Mobile Phones Direct

Just £89 upfront

Only £37/month View Deal

Secondly, that’s easily one of the most affordable contracts available right now for a book-style foldable phone. Tariffs for the Z Fold 5 tend to have a monthly cost that sits around the £70 mark which, for most people, just isn’t affordable. By comparison, £37 a month and £89 upfront is cheaper than what you’d find for most iPhone 15 contracts, which is a bit ridiculous when you tally up all the things you can do on a foldable phone.

For a quick bit of scrolling through social media, responding to texts and even nabbing directions, the Z Fold 4’s outer 6.2-inch display does the job perfectly, but when you open it up and dive into the inner 7.6-inch display, that’s where things get interesting.

With that amount of space available, the Z Fold 4 becomes far more like a compact tablet that’s perfect for watching films and TV shows or even multitasking through a bit of work, with apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets showing side by side for maximum productivity.

The three rear-facing cameras on the Z Fold 4 are no slouch either, with Editor Max Parker writing in his four-star review of the phone: “I’ve been impressed by the low-light performance of the Z Fold 4. It can bring out the brightness in dark bar scenes and landscapes, with the software doing much of the heavy-lifting.”

Even though the Z Fold 5 is a better phone due to several upgrades, it still fetches a high price and so if you’ve been tempted to see what Samsung’s foldables have to offer then this Z Fold 4 deal is a great upgrade option.