This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You can currently snap up Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, with a generous contract from iD Mobile for an almost unbelievable deal.

The offer with iD Mobile, which is powered by Three, is a 24-month contract that includes unlimited minutes, texts and data (including 5G) for an upfront cost of £49, and £25.99 a month.

Considering that the Pixel 8 only launched in October 2023, and is Google’s current flagship smartphone, it’s not surprising that we haven’t seen such a low price for this until now. The total cost of the contract, including the £49 upfront cost, is £672.76 which is less than the SIM-free price of buying the Pixel 8 outright.

For those who like to make the most of their handset, whether it’s gaming or streaming on the go, having that unlimited data allowance can go a long way.

The Pixel 8 itself is a great, well-rounded smartphone that is perfect if you’re always on the move. Not only does the Pixel 8 boast fast charging and Battery Share, but it also claims an all-day battery life. 

In fact our Mobiles Editor, Lewis Painter, verified that “the Pixel range has consistently improved in the battery life department and, now with the release of the Pixel 8, I can honestly say that it’ll last all day without much of an issue.”

You can also expect to step up your photography with the Pixel 8. Its rear 50MP wide camera which allows Super Res Zoom up to 8x, is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera. 

Thanks to Google AI features, you can also easily edit your snaps with the Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

We’re unlikely to see such a contract alongside the impressive smartphone for under £26 a month. In fact just the handset alone will set you back £29.13 a month if bought directly from Google. So, if you’re looking for a newly launched flagship smartphone and contract at a fraction of the expected cost, then this deal is perfect for you. 

