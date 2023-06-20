This unlimited data Pixel 7a deal destroys the competition

The Pixel 7a release continues to throw-up more killer deals that are tempting us into snapping up Google’s latest mid-range smartphone.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the handset for £0.00 upfront and with Unlimited data on Three mobile’s 5G network. Naturally, you’ll get unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

All you’ll actually pay is £21 a month over the next two years. Sounds like an incredible deal to us. This is the 128GB version of the device and it’s the handsome and somewhat classic charcoal shade.

This is one of the best offers we’ve seen for the Pixel 7a, which has only been available since May.

Our reviewer called the phone “a mid-range triumph” and praised the excellent camera for the price, major upgrades over the Pixel 6a, smart software, and a lot more. The key upgrade was the 64MP main camera with the 13-megapixel ultrawide by its side. It also has wireless charging, more RAM, a newer Tensor processor, and a faster display than its predecessor.

We gave the Pixel 7a phone a 4.5-score out of a possible five with only the middling battery life and relatively slow charging keeping the device from a perfect score.

“Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones. It’s not entirely perfect, but I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while,” our reviewer Max Parker concluded.

“Yes, you can find phones at a similar price with better screens or snappier chips – however none of them manage an experience quite as complete as this. From the software full of innovative Google tweaks that are hard to leave behind, to the camera reliability in various conditions to the handy extras like an IP rating and Qi charging this is a phone that’s about more than specs on a page.”