This Switch OLED deal gets you Mario Kart Live for free

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch OLED and get Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for free with this incredible deal.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup at home, as you can now snatch up a Nintendo Switch OLED alongside Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for just £309.85 thanks to ShopTo.

Since the Switch OLED currently costs £309.99 to buy from Nintendo, you’re getting an entire Mario title for free, meaning that you’ll have a game to jump into the moment your Switch is turned on.

The Switch OLED is the most premium Switch on the market, featuring a titular 7-inch OLED display. We noted that compared to the regular Switch, the Switch OLED offers much better contrast and colour accuracy, with games like Metroid Dread and Breath of the Wild having much more detail.

The Switch OLED is the most premium Switch on the market, featuring a titular 7-inch OLED display. We noted that compared to the regular Switch, the Switch OLED offers much better contrast and colour accuracy, with games like Metroid Dread and Breath of the Wild having much more detail.

The jump from 6.2 inches to 7 inches is more noticeable than you may think, as it also reduces the thickness of the surrounding bezels for a more immersive experience.

Other features like the kickstand have been improved, now stretching across the entire rear of the console for a sturdier hold, allowing users to game on public transport with a lot more ease.

While we haven’t had a chance to review Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, it definitely takes the series to a new level by incorporating your own home into the action.

You can use the included Switch OLED to control a physical cart, while the onboard camera lets you see what’s happening from right behind the driver’s seat, just like the mainline games.

There are several in-game environments to choose from and plenty of enemies that will thwart you as you drive, and players always have the option to incorporate items from their own homes for an extra challenge.

This item is in such high demand that ShopTo is offering up one per customer and at the time of writing, over 50 people already have this item in their basket, meaning that you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.