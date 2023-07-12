Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

This Switch Lite and Tears of the Kingdom bundle puts Prime Day to shame

Can’t find a good Nintendo Switch Lite deal on Amazon during the Prime Day sale? Don’t worry, as we’ve found a great deal on Very instead. 

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been bundled with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a total of just £214.99. That’s a remarkable deal, especially considering Tears of the Kingdom launched to wide acclaim just a few months ago. 

Very is also allowing you to pick from four different colours for the Nintendo Switch Lite, including Blue, Turquoise, Yellow and Pink. 

For those unaware, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the more affordable variant of the standard Switch. The Lite cannot be linked to your TV, but excels as a portable device since it’s so light and small. 

It can play pretty much any game that the standard Switch can, excluding the very few that require motion controls. That means Mario, Pokemon, Zelda, Animal Crossing and plenty more are all playable on the Nintendo Switch Lite. 

As for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s currently the favourite to win the best game award of 2023. We awarded a perfect 5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said:

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

So if you’re after the Nintendo Switch Lite with one of the very best games of 2023, then there’s no doubt that this is the deal to go for. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

