This stunning Samsung Galaxy A54 5G bargain is flying under the radar

Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, the Galaxy A54 5G, is available at a discount during the Amazon Spring Deal Days, bringing the already-affordable £449 smartphone down to something much more tempting – but there’s an even better deal that’s flying under the radar.

While the Galaxy A54 5G’s Spring Deal Days listing may catch your eye, bringing the price down to £324, there’s a more tempting option available on the site. More specifically, there’s a separate listing offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £232.99, a whopping £217 off its regular £449 RRP. That’ll net you the entry-level model, complete with 128GB of storage, and it’s available in the white finish too.

Plus, looking at Keepa, we can see that this is around the lowest price it has been since launch, making it a particularly tempting deal. If you’ve had your eye on the Galaxy A54 5G and were waiting for it to drop in price, you won’t find much better than this.

A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger Pros Premium look and build

Great 120Hz AMOLED display

Huge 5,000mAh battery

New and improved 50MP camera Cons Inconsistent battery life

No display HDR support

Can be a bit slow at times

Slow charge times

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might have recently been replaced by the newer Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, but there’s still a lot to appreciate about the 2023 mid-ranger, especially at its new lower price point. For one, the Galaxy A54 5G’s glass back is all but unheard of at its discounted £232 price point, instantly making it a more premium option compared to the sea of all-plastic alternatives.

There’s also the solid performance from the Exynos 1380 to consider, and the Galaxy A54 5G has a great long-term promise of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches that look all the more tempting at its discounted price, too. Yes, it’s not the most capable option around in 2024, but it’s a solid all-rounder that’ll get the job done for most people.

In fact, we awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a four-star rating in our full review, describing the phone as “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, whether that’s great battery life, a premium build, long-term software support or solid camera performance. It might not have been exceptional for the original £449 RRP, but at £232.99, it’s an absolute steal.

There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around for long, so if you’re on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better time to take the plunge. And, unlike other Amazon deals, you don’t need Amazon Prime to take advantage of the offer. What’s not to like?

