Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This stunning Samsung Galaxy A54 5G bargain is flying under the radar

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, the Galaxy A54 5G, is available at a discount during the Amazon Spring Deal Days, bringing the already-affordable £449 smartphone down to something much more tempting – but there’s an even better deal that’s flying under the radar.

While the Galaxy A54 5G’s Spring Deal Days listing may catch your eye, bringing the price down to £324, there’s a more tempting option available on the site. More specifically, there’s a separate listing offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £232.99, a whopping £217 off its regular £449 RRP. That’ll net you the entry-level model, complete with 128GB of storage, and it’s available in the white finish too.

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon. It may be a year old, but it’s still a tempting mid-range option inspired by the Galaxy S23 series.

  • Amazon
  • £216 off
  • £232.99
View Deal

Plus, looking at Keepa, we can see that this is around the lowest price it has been since launch, making it a particularly tempting deal. If you’ve had your eye on the Galaxy A54 5G and were waiting for it to drop in price, you won’t find much better than this.

Samsung Galaxy A54 in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger

Pros

  • Premium look and build
  • Great 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Huge 5,000mAh battery
  • New and improved 50MP camera

Cons

  • Inconsistent battery life
  • No display HDR support
  • Can be a bit slow at times
  • Slow charge times

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might have recently been replaced by the newer Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, but there’s still a lot to appreciate about the 2023 mid-ranger, especially at its new lower price point. For one, the Galaxy A54 5G’s glass back is all but unheard of at its discounted £232 price point, instantly making it a more premium option compared to the sea of all-plastic alternatives.

There’s also the solid performance from the Exynos 1380 to consider, and the Galaxy A54 5G has a great long-term promise of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches that look all the more tempting at its discounted price, too. Yes, it’s not the most capable option around in 2024, but it’s a solid all-rounder that’ll get the job done for most people.

In fact, we awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a four-star rating in our full review, describing the phone as “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, whether that’s great battery life, a premium build, long-term software support or solid camera performance. It might not have been exceptional for the original £449 RRP, but at £232.99, it’s an absolute steal.

There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around for long, so if you’re on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better time to take the plunge. And, unlike other Amazon deals, you don’t need Amazon Prime to take advantage of the offer. What’s not to like?

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

Ryan Jones 14 mins ago
The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

Max Parker 22 mins ago
Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 58 mins ago
The Apple Watch 8 has never been cheaper than it is right now

The Apple Watch 8 has never been cheaper than it is right now

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Quick, Xbox controllers are going dirt cheap on Amazon

Quick, Xbox controllers are going dirt cheap on Amazon

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words