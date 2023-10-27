This Spider-Man 2 deal is too good to pass up

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has only been on the market for a week and we’ve already found this swift discount on eBay.

Like the previous Spider-Man game, the sequel is nothing short of a masterpiece, building upon the web-swinging traversal and thrilling combat with numerous upgrades, which is why you will want to pick up this amazing deal before it runs out.

Simply enter the code SPOOKY20 at checkout to bring the price down from £69.95 to just £55.96, an overall discount of £13.99. We don’t expect this deal to stick around for too much longer given how new the game is, so we recommend you act fast if you want in on the action.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 introduces the use of web wings, which allow you to glide through the air like a flying squirrel. Not only does this increase your overall speed while swinging through New York, but it offers improved manoeuvrability when diving down into the streets.

Act fast to snatch up Spider-Man 2 with a cheeky discount Use code SPOOKY20 at checkout to receive a sweet discount on the latest Spider-Man 2 PS5 game. eBay

Was £69.95

Now £55.96 View Deal

As you may already know, this game lets you play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Both of these characters are taken through unique and emotional character arcs, with multiple protagonists popping up throughout the game to keep things fresh. The iconic Venom is the main foe of the game however, with our reviewer noting that he is genuinely terrifying at times, only becoming more monstrous as the story progresses.

Developer Insomniac Games employed a couple of tweaks to make combat even more engaging; Miles can use lightning-powered punches and Peter can now utilise metallic spider arms to pummel criminals into the ground, with his newly acquired symbiote powers dealing bone-breaking damage.

The aforementioned code is only available for a few days but given the popularity of the game, it isn’t too difficult to imagine stock levels being depleted before the end of the day so if you want to make use of the deal, there’s no time like the present.