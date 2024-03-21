Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Sage Barista deal is a must-buy for coffee drinkers

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re trying to upgrade your coffee setup in Amazon’s Spring sale then look no further than the Sage Barista Express, which has picked up a substantial discount.

The popular Sage Barista Express, which has an RRP of £629.95, has had its price chopped by 29% for Amazon’s first huge sale of the year.

That means you can pick up the machine, which is packed with features, for £449.95 – a far more tempting outlay.

If this deal isn’t for you, our best Amazon Spring Deals Day live blog features the top discounts on everything from air fryers to vlogging camera. Our expert deal hunters will be updating it constantly throughout the sales event to ensure you’re getting the best deals.

The Sage Barista Express is a very versatile coffee maker, promising bean-to-cup joe thanks to the precision integrated conical burr grinder that dispenses out the precise amount of grounds, whether you’re going for a double espresso shot or a smooth cappuccino.

There’s precise espresso extraction for your preferred notes, and a water pressure system ensures the flavours are drawn out evenly during extraction. It has a powerful steam wand for manual microfoam milk texturing that’ll have you performing high-end latte art before you know it.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, however there are 2149 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.6 stars.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers

We’ve rounded some of the top Amazon deals below.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

