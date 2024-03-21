This Sage Barista deal is a must-buy for coffee drinkers
If you’re trying to upgrade your coffee setup in Amazon’s Spring sale then look no further than the Sage Barista Express, which has picked up a substantial discount.
The popular Sage Barista Express, which has an RRP of £629.95, has had its price chopped by 29% for Amazon’s first huge sale of the year.
That means you can pick up the machine, which is packed with features, for £449.95 – a far more tempting outlay.
The Sage Barista Express is a very versatile coffee maker, promising bean-to-cup joe thanks to the precision integrated conical burr grinder that dispenses out the precise amount of grounds, whether you’re going for a double espresso shot or a smooth cappuccino.
There’s precise espresso extraction for your preferred notes, and a water pressure system ensures the flavours are drawn out evenly during extraction. It has a powerful steam wand for manual microfoam milk texturing that’ll have you performing high-end latte art before you know it.
We haven’t reviewed this specific model, however there are 2149 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.6 stars.
