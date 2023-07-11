This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

The Roku Streambar regularly pops up in deals events, and if you had missed out on purchasing one before, you’ve got another chance with Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

The Roku Streambar has received another substantial reduction on its asking price, with it reduced by a whopping 55%. That’s a reduction from its £128.99 RRP to £58.99 as part of the Prime Day sales event.

That’s a hefty drop for a product that’s a hybrid device. It’s both a soundbar and a streamer in one device.

That means that with the Roku Streambar you can boost your TV’s audio performance, and get access to video and music streaming services, plus smarts in the form of Apple HomeKit integration. At it’s original price it was something of a bargain for what it offered, now you can get it for a similar price as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streamer.

We liked the Roku Streambar when we reviewed it in 2020. It’s a good device for those just want to boost their TV audio and aren’t interested in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X frills. The Streambar gives cheaper TVs a boost with its smart features and sound, so if you have a TV that’s got dingy sound and isn’t all that smart and want to upgrade it, this 2-in-1 device works a charm.

For those who struggle with dialogue, the Streambar has two dedicated centre channels for voices to make it clearer and place conversations in the right position on the screen. Bass is described with punchiness, and despite its small size, the soundstage it can create is bigger than expected thanks to the Streambar’s ability to fire sound effects out towards its sides.

It’s also puts out a good video performance too, content that we watched in 4K HDR were colourful in tone and upscaling is decent enough that you could get away with watching 720p streams on a 4K TV.

