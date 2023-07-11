Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The Roku Streambar regularly pops up in deals events, and if you had missed out on purchasing one before, you’ve got another chance with Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

The Roku Streambar has received another substantial reduction on its asking price, with it reduced by a whopping 55%. That’s a reduction from its £128.99 RRP to £58.99 as part of the Prime Day sales event.

That’s a hefty drop for a product that’s a hybrid device. It’s both a soundbar and a streamer in one device.

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

The Roku Streambar has taken a tumble for Prime Day, falling from its RRP of £128.99 to just £58.99

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £58.99
View Deal

That means that with the Roku Streambar you can boost your TV’s audio performance, and get access to video and music streaming services, plus smarts in the form of Apple HomeKit integration. At it’s original price it was something of a bargain for what it offered, now you can get it for a similar price as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streamer.

We liked the Roku Streambar when we reviewed it in 2020. It’s a good device for those just want to boost their TV audio and aren’t interested in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X frills. The Streambar gives cheaper TVs a boost with its smart features and sound, so if you have a TV that’s got dingy sound and isn’t all that smart and want to upgrade it, this 2-in-1 device works a charm.

For those who struggle with dialogue, the Streambar has two dedicated centre channels for voices to make it clearer and place conversations in the right position on the screen. Bass is described with punchiness, and despite its small size, the soundstage it can create is bigger than expected thanks to the Streambar’s ability to fire sound effects out towards its sides.

It’s also puts out a good video performance too, content that we watched in 4K HDR were colourful in tone and upscaling is decent enough that you could get away with watching 720p streams on a 4K TV.

Best Prime Day deals so far

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 44 mins ago
Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Adam Speight 52 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 56 mins ago
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.