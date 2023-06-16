This ridiculously good Pixel 7 deal is hard to resist

If you want the newest-gen Google phone at an incredibly low asking price, you won’t find a better contract right now than this deal courtesy of iD Mobile.

Right now, iD Mobile is offering a brand-new Google Pixel 7 with 100GB of data for £25.99 a month – not only with zero upfront cost, but even throwing in a free £50 Currys gift card as well.

That’s a ridiculously good deal for one of the best Android phones on the market today. To find the 100GB deal, scroll down the page to find the full list of plans. You can also find great deals featuring the gift card on other plans, but we think the 100GB version offers the best value.

The Google Pixel series has always prided itself on its all-round performance, and the 7 is no exception. From the design, to the camera to the OS, Google’s very own handset scores highly across the board.

The body is sturdy, stylish and water-resistant, and the screen is of a very high quality – the 1080×2400 resolution is impressive for its size, and the 90hz refresh rate is more than smooth enough for most uses – if you’re a mobile gamer it may be worth looking for an even faster screen, but for virtually anyone else this is a great pick.

One of the standouts of any Google phone is the camera setup, which delivers great all-round performance – our reviewer captured some amazing night time shots of wide scenes, which exemplifies the overall strong performance. The software overall is also very pleasant to use, with the most refined Android experience on offer, free of bloatware.

Overall, this is an outrageous deal on one of our favourite Android phones of the most recent generation. If you were looking to upgrade, this is one of the very best deals out there right now. And that would be true even without the £50 gift card. This deal is truly hard to ignore.