Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 7 deal destroys the Pixel 7a

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re about to buy a Pixel 7a, don’t – we’ve just spotted a Pixel 7 deal that offers even better value for money.

Right now, you can bag a new Pixel 7 with a whopping 100GB of data for just £22.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. At that rate, the total cost of the contract will only come to £551.76, which is less than the £599 asking price of buying the Pixel 7 on its own.

At that point, you’re far better off opting for the Pixel 7 than the cheaper 7a, as you’ll be getting all of the extra benefits including a more robust build and a better camera set-up for not that much more than the budget handset.

Plus, that 100GB data allowance is more than enough to keep even the more active social media posters happy, and it’s a handy amount to have if you ever need to use your phone as a personal hotspot to tether other devices to.

Back to the phone at hand, the Pixel 7 is easily one of the best devices you can buy right now. Speaking from experience, I recently made the jump to the Pixel 7 from the iPhone 14 to help with a Wear OS smartwatch review, but I’ve enjoyed my time with the Pixel 7 to such a degree that I’m now using it as my regular handset.

Unbelievable Pixel 7 Deal

Unbelievable Pixel 7 Deal

Forget the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 7 is an absolutely bargain with this 100GB tariff that features no upfront cost whatsoever.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • No upfront cost
  • Just £22.99/month
View Deal

For starters, the camera system is incredible. I’ve yet to find a scenario in which the Pixel 7 might struggle, as it manages to put out punchy and eye-catching photos every time and that’s before mentioning the bevy of features at your disposal in Google Photos, including the next-level Magic Eraser.

Beyond that, the Pixel 7 boasts a handful of very useful features including Screen Call, which lets the Google Assistant act as a buffer between yourself and scam callers – showing you exactly what the caller is saying in text form so you can decide whether to pick up or end the call.

The Pixel 7 also has a killer feature when it comes to voice recordings, in that it can automatically dictate what it hears in real-time and recognise when multiple people are speaking that so it all doesn’t get clumped together in one block of text.

For these reasons and more, the Pixel 7 is an outstanding handset and one that’s never been easier to recommend when it’s available at such a cheap price.

You might like…

Check out the Switch OLED’s early Prime Day price drop

Check out the Switch OLED’s early Prime Day price drop

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Black Friday’s come early with this Shark vacuum deal

Black Friday’s come early with this Shark vacuum deal

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on the cheap again

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on the cheap again

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Game just dropped the best Metroid Dread deal yet

Game just dropped the best Metroid Dread deal yet

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
The Xbox 1TB SSD Expansion has taken a rare price cut

The Xbox 1TB SSD Expansion has taken a rare price cut

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.