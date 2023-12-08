Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phenomenal Switch Lite bundle includes 2 free games

Anyone on the hunt for a Switch Lite deal ahead of Christmas should stop their search as we’ve found an absolute winner.

Right now at Argos you can bag a Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos for just £194.99. At that price, it’s cheaper than buying the Switch Lite on its own which has a price tag of £199.99, making this an easy one to recommend as a Christmas present for any youngster.

While there are a handful of options when its comes to buying a Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite is the most cost effective pick of the bunch. The only major trade-off is that the Switch Lite is incapable of being used with a Nintendo Switch Dock and therefore cannot be connected to a TV, but it’ll still play almost every Nintendo Switch game perfectly in handheld mode.

Plus, because the Switch Lite is the smallest console within Nintendo’s current line-up, it’s far better suited for being played on the go so if you need something to keep the kids entertained during any long car, train or plane journeys then the Switch Lite is a great buy.

They won’t be bored either as this bundle contains two great kid-friendly titles with endless hours of content. Animal Crossing: New Horizons needs little introduction at this point, being one of the most popular games on Nintendo’s console, but the ability to design your own house, change your island as you see fit and converse with the inhabitants of your town has helped to cement the game’s enduring popularity.

Even though it features similar cartoony graphics, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is a change of pace from Animal Crossing, with top-down action gameplay that lets kids step into the shoes of their favourite DC superheroes including Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

No matter how you swing it, this is a great gaming bundle for any youngster this Christmas and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on the Switch Lite right now (we’ve looked).

