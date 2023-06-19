Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phenomenal Pixel 7 deal includes Pixel Buds and a £50 gift card

We’ve covered a lot of Pixel 7 deals since the phone’s launch but a new offer has just surfaced that puts all the others in the rear-view mirror.

You can now get a new Pixel 7 handset with a solid 50GB of data, a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (worth £99.99) and a free £50 Currys gift card for just £59 upfront and only £21.99 a month.

Bear in mind that the phone itself costs £599 and the total cost of this contract comes to £586.76, meaning that not only are you getting the phone at a reduced rate but you’re also getting the data, the Pixel Buds A Series and the gift card at no extra cost compared to buying the phone outright.

We’re still a bit gobsmacked over just how good this deal is, particularly as the Pixel 7 is one of our favourite phones right now and an easy one to recommend for most people who are looking to upgrade to a great all-rounder. Even iPhone users will be impressed with the Pixel 7’s clean take on Android and incredible camera system, particularly when it’s all available at a much cheaper price than the iPhone 14.

Don’t just take my word for it however, in our 4.5-star review for the Pixel 7, the verdict read: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.”

The Pixel 7’s photographic prowess is owed to Google’s incredible computational processing that can extract the best possible photo out of almost any scene, so you’ll be left with social media-ready shots every time.

For everything that’s included in this bundle, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal right now if you’re in the market to upgrade to a newer handset. Just make sure to snap it up while the offer is still available.

