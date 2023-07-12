This MSI RTX 4070 laptop is a Prime Day steal

Amazon Prime Day has brought us a stunning deal on the MSI Katana 15. It’s a gaming laptop with plenty of punch courtesy of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and over £250 off right now.

Gaming laptops aren’t cheap, especially if you crave pristine graphics. But, right now, the MSI Katana 15 is down from £1398.99 to just £1139.99. A price that isn’t all that much over a grand is a rarity for a machine sporting one of Nvidia’s latest RTX 40-series chips, but here we are.

You may baulk at the idea of paying over £1000 for a laptop but, if you’re after a serious gaming laptop, that’s the going rate and this looks to be a steal. We checked the price history over on Keepa and it’s a true saving, having been at the higher price for several months. The price even ventured above £1500 in the first half of 2023, making this new price all the more appealing.

This is a Prime Day deal so you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to snap it up. There is a 30-day free trial for new users to get you on the Jassy (née Bezos) train. If you’ve got more Amazon shopping in you, check out our Prime Day deals hub.

Like Acer, MSI is a laptop manufacturer that doesn’t do frills. You don’t always get the swankiest looks but the functional laptops will do a job and typically offer strong value. That is absolutely the case here, with one of Nvidia’s high-end laptop GPUs being crammed into this well-priced machine. Alongside the graphics chip, you get a powerful Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It’s a decent combo for mid- to high-settings triple-A PC gaming.

So that’s over £250 off a laptop that provides a current generation Nvidia RTX 40-series card, now coming in at just £1139.99. Gaming laptop deals won’t get much better than this on Prime Day 2023.

