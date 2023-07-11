This Logitech high-performance gaming mouse is going cheap right now

Logitech runs the full gamut of technology peripherals whether you’re a hybrid worker or a gamer. For gamers, one of Logitech’s flagship gaming mice is 17% off this Prime Day.

The Logitech G502 series has gained plenty of praise for its gaming chops and the G502 Hero is now down from £35.99 to just £29.99. It’s not a huge discount but it’s a tidy saving on a top-tier gaming mouse that already doesn’t cost the Earth.

We checked in with price tracking tool Keepa to make sure this is a good deal and it revealed that, while it hasn’t been the much-higher £79.99 RRP for some time, it hasn’t been this low-priced for the past year. Again, the savings won’t blow you away but it makes an excellent value-for-money high-performance gaming mouse even more value-packed.

Given it’s Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need a Prime account to take advantage of this deal. Thankfully, there’s a 30-day free trial for new users. Fancy browsing more of Amazon’s wears too? Check out our Prime Day deals page.

What you get with this Logitech G502 Hero high-performance gaming mouse is an accurate Hero 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB lighting and adjustable weights. For those who like to customise their gaming mouse experience, there are 11 programmable buttons onboard too. Starting at a weight of just 121g as well, this mouse will dodge about your mousepad with ease.

A reminder, the deal is a decent £6 off an already super cheap, but top-performing gaming mouse, that has an RRP of £79.99. That adds up to the Logitech G502 Hero coming in at just £28.99 this Prime Day.

