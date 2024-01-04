This iPhone 15 deal is perfect if you use tons of data

The iPhone 15 has only been out a few months, but this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the latest-generation model from Apple.

Mobiles UK is selling the iPhone 15 with unlimited 5G data for just £31 a month. You will have to pay £190 up front to get your mitts on the 128GB model.

While the up front cost is to be expected with such a bounty of data and a low monthly fee, you will get unlimited texts and minutes with these 24 month contract on the Vodafone network.

The latest upgrade for the standard iPhone 15 brings USB-C into play, replacing the long-standing lightning charging and data transfer solution.

The Dynamic Island also made it down to the standard iPhone 15 after being a Pro-exclusive feature on the previous generation model.

This is also the most pocket-friendly design in the iPhone range and it still packs loads of power and a superb camera thanks to the new and improved 48-megapixel main sensor. The design has also been slightly tweaked with more rounded edges and a frosted back for a slick-looking phone. Our reviewer gave it a four-star review and praised the ergonomic improvements over the iPhone 14 model.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”