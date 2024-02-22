Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iD Mobile SIM gets you 40GB for just £4

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you already have a handset, a SIM-only contract is a great way to get your mobile service on the cheap.

Mobiles UK is offering a 40GB monthly SIM and data for just £4 a month after cash back is calculated.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

The iD Mobile network offers some shockingly great deals, but this 40GB contract with 50% cashback might be the best we’ve seen.

 

  • Mobiles UK
  • 50% cash back
  • £4 a month
View Deal

You will be billed £8 a month but you can claim £96 back by sensing in your mobile bill every few months to receive four payments of £19.20. All the details you need about claiming the cashback are here.

It’s a 24 month contract that also comes with unlimited texts and minutes and it’s on the iD Mobile network.

If you’re unfamiliar with iD, it’s an MVNO – a mobile virtual network operator. That means it runs off the mobile spectrum of an existing network. iD uses Three Mobile’s infrastructure, so you can expect the same level of service, 5G data speeds and more.

Because the MVNO doesn’t have to pay to maintain the physical networks and simply lease them from the providers, they’re able to pass savings on to consumers.

You may lose out on some of the customer service perks you get from the big networks, but that’s not the end of the world when you’re getting 40GB of data for £4 a month.

MVNOs had a less than stellar reputation in the past, but they’re no longer the poor cousins of the big networks. There’s good 5G performance and free roaming in the EU, which is a huge bonus in the post-Brexit world. The network also locks in the price for the entire length of your contract, so no annual price hikes for inflation.

iD Mobile has a four star rating from 25,000 reviews on TrustPilot, so that should reassure you too.

You might like…

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra finally has a much needed price cut

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra finally has a much needed price cut

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
This Pixel 8 contract has a monthly cost of just £22.99

This Pixel 8 contract has a monthly cost of just £22.99

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
One of our favourite carpet cleaners is going cheap on Amazon

One of our favourite carpet cleaners is going cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now as cheap as the Pixel 7a

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Chris Smith 2 days ago
John Lewis has the Apple Watch 8 on clearance

John Lewis has the Apple Watch 8 on clearance

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words