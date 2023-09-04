Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Honor 90 deal is the perfect buy for students

If you’re about to start uni and need a solid handset to get you through the year then look no further than this Honor 90 bargain.

With a decent 33GB of data courtesy of Vodafone, you can get the Honor 90 for just £59 upfront and only £19 a month. That’s a seriously cost effective contract that won’t break the bank, leaving you with plenty left over for other important expenses.

While it might be tempting to start the year off with the latest iPhone or even a Samsung handset, you’re far better off avoiding those high prices completely and opting for something from the mid-range market. Not only are these phones much easier on your wallet, but they still offer tons of great features, and the Honor 90 is easily one of the best picks out there.

For starters, the phone comes with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display (the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max) that’s perfect for watching YouTube and streaming the latest TV shows. Plus, with a nearly end-to-end screen with almost no bezels, it offers up a far more cinematic experience than some phones nearly double the price.

Honor 90 with 33GB data

The Honor 90 is already a fantastic mid-range handset but at this low price, it’s an easy win for any students out there.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • £59 upfront
  • Only £19/month
View Deal

That display is also capable of some really impressive dimming which might not sound too exciting on paper, but it means that the phone is much easier on the eyes if you’re ever lying in bed and scrolling through social media before turning in for the night.

The phone also benefits from a pretty robust camera set-up for the price. The main 200MP sensor can capture stunning images that you’ll want to share right away, and the 40MP front-facing camera can pump out eye-catching selfies without issue.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Honor 90 benefits from a whopping 5000mAh battery and 65W fast charging, so not only can you get up to two days of battery life at a time but you can even charge up to 100% in less than an hour, with the appropriate adapter in tow.

To top it all off, the Honor 90 also comes with 256GB storage, which is rare for a phone of this price, and it only serves to make this deal even more of a bargain.

