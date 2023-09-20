This Honor 90 bundle is a bargain for students

If you’re about to head off to university and need a new smartphone for the job then look no further than this incredible Honor 90 bundle.

Honor’s latest mid-range handset was already an easy one to recommend at £449, but the brand has just reduced the Honor 90 to only £399.99 for a limited time. As if that wasn’t enough, you can also add either an Honor Band 7 or a pair of Honor Earbuds X5 at no additional cost.

This means that you could walk away with a new smartphone and smartwatch/earbuds pairing for just £399.99, making this the ideal all-in-one bundle to not only get you what you need before the semester starts, but also at an incredibly affordable price.

For comparison’s sake, the Pixel 7a – while a great mid-range phone in its own-right – costs £449, so the Honor 90 presents a far more cost effective option, one that’s better suited to those on a strict budget. Just be aware that in order to get the lowest price possible, you need to select the Emerald Green or Midnight Black colour variants.

Honor 90 Bundle Not only is the Honor 90 reduced, but you can also get either the Honor Band 7 or the Honor Earbuds X5 at no additional cost.

Even though it is available at an affordable price, the Honor 90 is no slouch. I reviewed the phone and found myself pleasantly surprised by how many high-end features it manages to bring to the table.

For starters, the Honor 90 packs a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s perfect for watching content on the go, and the included Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset can easily handle the latest games without breaking a sweat.

In spite of its larger display however, the Honor 90 still packs a massive 5000mAh battery which, in my experience, can hold on for up to two days on a single charge. This is particularly handy if you miss your alarm one morning and need to run out the door before getting a chance to top up.

As an extra cherry on top, the Honor 90 comes with 256GB storage as standard which is more than enough to store all your favourite photos, offline music and any files you might need for class.

We’re constantly on the lookout for the best phone deals but we’ve yet to see anything recently that can top this Honor 90 bundle when it comes to sheer value for money, making this an easy one to recommend for any students out there.