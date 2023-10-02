Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This gaming laptop bundle has everything you’ll ever need

For an all-encompassing package that enables you to play PC games on the move, we recommend this great bundle deal from CCL Computers.

The bundle in question packs an ASUS laptop sporting excellent specs, the P309 Gaming Mouse, a TUF Gaming Backpack and with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, all for only £999.99. That’s a solid saving of almost £300, making this a bargain buy for anyone who wants to buy a gaming laptop with accessories in one fell swoop.

An excellent all-in-one ASUS gaming laptop bundle

If you want all the gear you’ll need to play PC games wherever you are, including access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, don’t pass up on this brilliant bundle.

The centrepiece of this deal is of course, the laptop. This ASUS TUF Gaming A16 packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, which delivers sound gaming performance thanks to its eight cores and sixteen threads. It’s paired with the AMD Radeon RX 7600S, a dedicated GPU that offers excellent value for money, both in performance and, importantly for a laptop, efficient power usage. While it isn’t able to deliver ultra-high quality with ray-tracing, if you want fast and consistent performance in 1080p, this laptop has the ideal hardware. 

On the outside, there are more features to be appreciated, including a great selection of ports (including ethernet) and a 16-inch, 165hz screen, which is more than enough for smooth, fast-paced gaming. On top of all of that, the laptop has a very solid, robust build, which makes it incredibly easy to transport in the included TUF Gaming Backpack.

Speaking of the rucksack, it’s water-resistant, highly adjustable and offers more than enough space for your laptop, plus the aforemention P309 mouse, and plenty more accessories. Plus, it’s an item with enough flexibility and sensible aesthetics to be an ideal everyday rucksack.

As if all this hardware wasn’t already enough to make this a fantastic bundle deal for under £1000, you’ll also have access to Microsoft’s excellent Games Pass Ultimate, which includes a huge range of titles from EA FC 24 to Starfield. Overall, this is a fantastic all-in-one deal for anyone who wants to game on the go.

