This Galaxy S22 deal needs to be seen to be believed

If you need a high-end phone for a mid-range price then you’re in luck as the Galaxy S22 now has a ridiculously good deal attached.

Right now, you can bag Samsung’s stylish handset with a massive 100GB of data for just £79 upfront and only £18.99 a month. This comes to just £534.76 over two years which is a far cry from the original £769 asking price of the phone upon release.

What this means is that you can enjoy the high-end specs of the Galaxy S22 for a price that’s not that far off mid-range contenders like the Pixel 7a, making this the perfect time to upgrade on the cheap.

Even though it’s since been replaced by the more recent Galaxy S23, the S22 is still a great phone in its own right and one that’s easy to recommend in 2023, partially because the phone still has several years’ worth of security and software updates ahead of it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bargain The Galaxy S22 is now a super cheap upgrade on this 100GB tariff, currently going for just £79 upfront and only £18.99 a month. Mobiles.co.uk

£79 upfront

Only £18.99 View Deal

On the hardware side, the phone benefits from a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the ability to reach up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. This is particularly handy if you like to catch up on the latest films or TV on the go, as it’ll all look amazing on the S22’s screen.

Even though it uses Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor and not a Snapdragon chipset, the Galaxy S22 is still remarkably fast in day-to-day use, and it can bounce from app to app without breaking a sweat.

What really elevates the S22 though is its camera set-up. When detailing their experience with the phone’s camera in our four-star review, our tester wrote: “Overall, I’ve been happy with the performance of the camera; it has produced punchy images, and the fact that it’s adaptable is a particular strong point. Whether I was taking pictures of skyscrapers in Chicago (which required an ultrawide to fit everything in the frame), or snapping photos of boats on the other side of the river (for which I required a strong zoom), I always had the tools I needed at my disposal.”

For all of these reasons and more, the Galaxy S22 is a fantastic phone that’s well worth snapping up at this super low price. Plus, with a whopping 100GB of data thrown in, what’s not to like?