This Galaxy A14 deal is the perfect budget phone contract

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve found an absolute bargain for anyone seeking a new, value-for-money smartphone:  you can pick up the recently released Samsung Galaxy A14 at a ridiculously low monthly cost.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A14 with a very reasonable 25GB of data, no upfront cost, and an outrageously low £12.99 a month. That’s one of the biggest steals on the market.

For a price so low, it’s normal to not expect a whole lot, but with the Galaxy A14, you can set your expectations much higher. In fact, it has some features which match or even exceed the pricier Samsung Galaxy options.

A super-affordable Samsung Galaxy A14 deal

This deal is so cheap it’s hard to believe, especially with a very decent 25GB of data thrown on top.

The most impressive feature in this regard has to be the battery life. Its 5000mAh battery and relatively low energy consumption means you can expect the device to last for up to two whole days without charging. This outstrips some of Samsung’s more power-demanding, expensive options.

Another surprising addition for such an affordable phone is the screen, which has an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, making this screen feel much smoother and more premium than the price tag would suggest. 

The cameras are also a pleasant surprise, with a 50MP main and 13MP selfie camera again far exceeding what you can usually expect from a phone in this bracket. 

Samsung has also made sure that its usual standards have been met when it comes to software – the A14 has Samsung’s own flavour of Android 13, as well as two guaranteed OS updates, future-proofing this phone for multiple years.

Of course, there are some corners Samsung that had to cut to get the price so low on the A14, mainly in performance – this phone is not designed for demanding gaming titles like Call of Duty, and general load times won’t be as quick as, say, the Galaxy S23, But if you only need a smartphone for general use, and aren’t on it for a large chunk of your day, this is a truly great deal worth checking out.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

