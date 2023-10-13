This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

If you or someone you know are looking to find a device that can bring their smart home set-up together, this nearly half-price deal on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an excellent opportunity to do just that.

Controlling lights, heat and music, integrating with cameras and even video chatting – this little box can do it all, and right now it can be yours for the incredibly affordable price of just £49.99 (down from £89.99).

With many devices in the home becoming smarter, it’s good to have a control panel that can bring them all together, and the Echo Show 5 does just that, while still allowing you to use your phone for anything else you need. It can also function as a helpful digital companion on your desk or bedside table, functioning as a speaker, alarm clock and even a photo frame.

The 3rd generation Echo Show 5 is now a bargain Just before you really need to get a handle on your heating, Amazon has introduced a top-notch deal on their brilliant all-rounder smart home control panel, saving you 44%. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £49.99 View Deal

One of the very smartest features has to be its ability to integrate with Amazon’s own home camera brand, Ring. Ring doorbells are recognised (by us and many others) as the best in the business when it comes to smart doorbells, and with the Echo Show 5, you can instantly see who’s at your door and converse with them.

Being an Amazon product, the Echo Show 5 has Alexa built-in, allowing you to control your speaker system, heating and even the lights with just your voice, giving you maximum control over the features of your smart home.

Getting all of this functionality for just under £50 seems too good to be true, but thanks to this deal it’s not. While it’s down to this price, the Echo Show 5 is an easy gift to nab for the upcoming holiday season.