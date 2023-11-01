Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday bargain gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £299

If you’ve got your eye out for a new TV this Black Friday, there’s no need to wait until the end of the month. AO has already dropped loads of tempting Black Friday deals including this offer on the Hisense A6K TV.

The Hisense A6K would typically set you back £499 but that isn’t the case right now. Head to AO ASAP to bag this 50-inch 4K TV for just £299. That’s £200 – or a massive 40% – off its RRP. 

The Hisense A6K is a 50-inch smart TV with a 4K Ultra HD resolution perfect for watching movies and catching up on TV in sharp detail. 

Save £200 on this 50-inch 4K Hisense TV

The Hisense A6K has dropped from £499 to just £299 on AO. That’s a £200 saving on the 50-inch 4K TV while this offer lasts.

  • Was £499
  • £299
The TV is packed with useful features to enhance the experience, including Dolby Vision support for stunning contrast and vivid, lifelike colours and a Sports Mode with motion smoothing to reduce blur and increase clarity. This means you can be sure you don’t miss a moment of action during any match. 

On top of this, there’s Game Mode Plus to boost refresh rates and reduce latency during intense gaming sessions, as well as both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X which deliver immersive 3D surround sound whether you’re playing a game, streaming a movie or listening to your favourite artists. 

Finally, there’s a digital tuner to access Freeview channels in sharp HD and an array of ports, including one USB port and three HDMI inputs, for hooking your favourite consoles and Blu-Ray players up to the display. 

If this deal sounds too good to be true, you’ll want to act fast. Head to AO now to take the Hisense A6K home for just £299 and save a whopping 40% (or £200) compared to the TV’s £499 RRP.

