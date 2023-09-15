This Apple Watch 8 deal destroys the Watch 9

If you want all the best features that Apple has to offer for your wrist, there’s no need to wait for the Watch 9 to be released – the Watch 8 has you covered, and you can save £90 on it right now.

While news of the Apple Watch 9 is still very fresh, once you delve into the specifics, you will find the changes aren’t groundbreaking, meaning that we can recommend this deal on Amazon – get the Series 8 model with a 22% discount, for only £309.69.

A £90 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 If you’re an iPhone user who wants to access some of Apple’s best features on your wrist, this deal is a great chance to enjoy the brilliant Watch 8 at a lower price. Amazon

Was £399

Now £309.69 View Deal

Visually, the Watch 8 is exactly the same as its yet-to-be-released successor. Rumours of a significant redesign of the exterior of the watch are still just rumours, so right now the Watch 8 is still at the cutting edge of Apple’s design for a watch body. It’s a sleek number too, with a good display that performs well in all light levels, and a very refined curved shape.

In terms of performance, Apple has filled this small device with a wealth of features. With everything from heart rate and GPS tracking to ECG to your body temperature readings, the Watch 8 has you covered. The Watch 8 is in fact the first Apple watch to track body temperature over an extended period of time, which introduces new interesting capabilities such as female cycle tracking.

Another big feature noted in our review is the fitness tracking capabilities – if you’re a runner, the data gathered from the body readers and the GPS in combination far outclasses many competitors, such as the Google Pixel Watch. If you want a specialised running watch, you can find better, but at a steep price point.

In short, the Apple Watch 8 is a fantastic all-round smartwatch, with features for everyone, from aesthetes to fitness fanatics. And with a £90 discount, there’s all the more reason to grab one.