Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Apple Watch 8 deal destroys the Watch 9

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you want all the best features that Apple has to offer for your wrist, there’s no need to wait for the Watch 9 to be released – the Watch 8 has you covered, and you can save £90 on it right now.

While news of the Apple Watch 9 is still very fresh, once you delve into the specifics, you will find the changes aren’t groundbreaking, meaning that we can recommend this deal on Amazon – get the Series 8 model with a 22% discount, for only £309.69.

A £90 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8

A £90 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8

If you’re an iPhone user who wants to access some of Apple’s best features on your wrist, this deal is a great chance to enjoy the brilliant Watch 8 at a lower price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £309.69
View Deal

Visually, the Watch 8 is exactly the same as its yet-to-be-released successor. Rumours of a significant redesign of the exterior of the watch are still just rumours, so right now the Watch 8 is still at the cutting edge of Apple’s design for a watch body. It’s a sleek number too, with a good display that performs well in all light levels, and a very refined curved shape.

In terms of performance, Apple has filled this small device with a wealth of features. With everything from heart rate and GPS tracking to ECG to your body temperature readings, the Watch 8 has you covered. The Watch 8 is in fact the first Apple watch to track body temperature over an extended period of time, which introduces new interesting capabilities such as female cycle tracking. 

Another big feature noted in our review is the fitness tracking capabilities – if you’re a runner, the data gathered from the body readers and the GPS in combination far outclasses many competitors, such as the Google Pixel Watch. If you want a specialised running watch, you can find better, but at a steep price point. 

In short, the Apple Watch 8 is a fantastic all-round smartwatch, with features for everyone, from aesthetes to fitness fanatics. And with a £90 discount, there’s all the more reason to grab one.

You might like…

Forget the iPhone 15, this iPhone 14 deal is the smarter option

Forget the iPhone 15, this iPhone 14 deal is the smarter option

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Bayonetta 3 just plummeted to an absolute bargain price

Bayonetta 3 just plummeted to an absolute bargain price

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 just had its biggest price crash yet

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 just had its biggest price crash yet

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Amazon US just dropped a bargain deal on the Garmin Forerunner 745

Amazon US just dropped a bargain deal on the Garmin Forerunner 745

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Xbox Game Pass Core launch line-up is a huge upgrade on Games With Gold

Xbox Game Pass Core launch line-up is a huge upgrade on Games With Gold

Chris Smith 2 days ago
These are the top iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals we’ve found

These are the top iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals we’ve found

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.