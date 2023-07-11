Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day deal is hard to resist

We all know Prime Day is the best time to pick up Amazon’s own-brand tech and this massive saving on its Fire TV Stick 4K Max just proves it.

As part of the 2023 Prime Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max by a whopping 42% – making it one of the cheapest, most capable streaming sticks around.

That reduction takes the usual price of £64.99 down by £27 to a very wallet-friendly £37.99. However, this deal is only valid for July 11 and 12, so you’ll want to act fast. As with all these Prime Day deals, you do need to subscribe to the monthly service to benefit from the lower price.

If this deal isn’t for you, then we’ve got a live blog bringing you all the best savings as we find them. Check out our Prime Day 2023 live page for a constantly updated feed of the very best deals around.

Amazon says this is its most powerful streaming stick and it packs support for Wi-Fi 6 for smooth 4K streaming (if you’ve got the right router, of course). There’s Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ support, along with Dolby Atmos audio and, of course, 4K resolution.

In terms of apps, there are plenty here. All the basics are present, including iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. There’s also BT Sport, Now, FreeVee, ITVX and Pluto TV.

We gave this product 4.5/5 when we reviewed it, praising the excellent streaming performance, large amount of apps and wide HDR support. We also were thoroughly impressed by how speedy it was to operate, something that’s not always a given with Fire Sticks at cheaper prices.

