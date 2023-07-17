Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 58-inch 4K TV has plummeted below £230

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Argos is running an absolute steal of a deal right now on a 58-inch Bush TV that’s very likely to sell out before the day is done.

Pop on over to Argos and you’ll see that the retailer has listed the Bush 58-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR LED Freeview TV for just £229.99. This is outrageously cheap for a 58-inch set and definitely the best deal available right now if you want to upgrade to a larger TV without breaking the bank.

Given just how cheap the telly is, I’d be surprised if the offer sticks around for too long so if you do want to make use of it, I don’t recommend waiting too long before doing so.

Back to the TV itself, this is a 2023 model from Bush so you’ll be getting up to date specs with this set. For starters, Freeview is built in so you can get straight to your favourite channels and shows instantly, and there’s also built-in compatibility for most major streaming apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Prime Video.

If you don’t fancy using the remote to scroll through and figure out what you want to watch then luckily, this TV is compatible with Alexa, so you can get straight to what you’re after just by using your voice.

Being a 4K, HDR ready set, you can expect crisp and vibrant visuals from this TV, the kind that can bring out the detail in whatever you’re viewing, whether that be a film, TV show or even the latest video games.

It isn’t lacking in terms of ports either, with two USB-A ports and 3 HDMI sockets for connecting any external devices. As an added cherry on top, there’s support for Dolby Atmos which helps to bring out the best audio experience possible, particularly if you can pair it with a decent soundbar.

This is easily one of the cheapest TV deals we’ve seen in a long time, and an ideal buy for anyone who wants to upgrade to a larger set without breaking the bank.

