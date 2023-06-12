Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 5-star Ninja Dual Basket Air Fyer just plummeted in price

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Upgrading your cooking skills has never been easier thanks to this fantastic £50 discount on the Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Air Fryer.

One of the best Ninja Air Fryers has just seen a massive £50 price slash, making this the perfect time to modernise your kitchen. The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has fallen from £249.99 to just £199.99 on Amazon, meaning you may want to strike while the iron is hot. 

This air fryer comes with two baskets which can be set to cook individually or simultaneously. The timing and temperature in each zone can be customised or synced, giving you more versatility than ever in how you want to approach each meal. 

There are six modes: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat. All of these modes worked faultlessly for us, with the only stipulation being that you should give it a good shake mid-cook to ensure that everything is evenly finished. 

This 5-star Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer now comes with a £50 discount

This 5-star Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer now comes with a £50 discount

If you want to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank, you should definitely check out this fantastic Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • £199.99
View Deal

Ninja claims that this air fryer uses 75% less fat than traditional cooking methods – like an oven – and cooks meats up to 75% faster. Not only is this great news for your gut, but it’s also great news for your bills, with the company going as far as to say that you can save up to 65% on your energy bill overall. 

Don’t just take Ninja’s word for it; the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Basket Air Fryer received a flawless 5-star review from our Home Technology Editor, noting: “Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Ultimately, we don’t see this Air Fryer getting any cheaper anytime soon. As you can see from the Keepa screenshot below, this is the lowest price that this model has been in months, so we recommend jumping on this deal now before it’s too late. 

Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Keepa widget
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer (Keepa)

You might like…

Save almost £100 on the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Save almost £100 on the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got a rare discount

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got a rare discount

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The PS5 price drop you’ve been waiting for is here

The PS5 price drop you’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.