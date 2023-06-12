This 5-star Ninja Dual Basket Air Fyer just plummeted in price

Upgrading your cooking skills has never been easier thanks to this fantastic £50 discount on the Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Air Fryer.

One of the best Ninja Air Fryers has just seen a massive £50 price slash, making this the perfect time to modernise your kitchen. The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has fallen from £249.99 to just £199.99 on Amazon, meaning you may want to strike while the iron is hot.

This air fryer comes with two baskets which can be set to cook individually or simultaneously. The timing and temperature in each zone can be customised or synced, giving you more versatility than ever in how you want to approach each meal.

There are six modes: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat. All of these modes worked faultlessly for us, with the only stipulation being that you should give it a good shake mid-cook to ensure that everything is evenly finished.

Ninja claims that this air fryer uses 75% less fat than traditional cooking methods – like an oven – and cooks meats up to 75% faster. Not only is this great news for your gut, but it’s also great news for your bills, with the company going as far as to say that you can save up to 65% on your energy bill overall.

Don’t just take Ninja’s word for it; the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Basket Air Fryer received a flawless 5-star review from our Home Technology Editor, noting: “Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Ultimately, we don’t see this Air Fryer getting any cheaper anytime soon. As you can see from the Keepa screenshot below, this is the lowest price that this model has been in months, so we recommend jumping on this deal now before it’s too late.